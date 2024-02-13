Punjab Congress backs farmers’ Dilli Chalo march

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday reiterated the party’s support to state farmers’ Dilli Chalo march to press for their demands, including the legal guarantee for MSP and farm loan waiver. Farmers at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border during their Dilli Chalo march near Patiala on Tuesday, (PTI Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Warring said: “The Congress stands with farmers and salutes their persistence and struggle against the tyranny of the BJP.”

The PPCC chief said he and other state Congress leaders were keen to join the farmers’ march to the national capital. “We have not joined them because the farmer unions have asked political parties and leaders to stay away. We will go whenever they allow us to join the protest,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP government in Haryana for the police action at Shambhu border with Punjab to stop the farmers from going to Delhi, Warring accused it of being against Punjab and its people. He was accompanied by PPCC working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the state unit’s legal cell chairman Bipan Ghai.

Warring also launched a mobile number to provide free legal aid to farmers. “If any farmer needs any legal help, he can contact us. Our team will provide free legal help immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, All India Kisan Congress chairman and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira reached the Shambhu border to support the farmers.

Farmers from Punjab under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha started their march to Delhi in the morning as per their plan after their leaders’ six-hour meeting with central ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda on Monday night failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.