Punjab Congress leaders oppose tie-up with AAP

Punjab Congress leaders, under the leadership of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, convened a protest in Jagraon to voice their concern over the alleged escalating law and order challenges in Punjab on Thursday. Congress leaders convened a protest in Jagraon to voice their concern over the alleged escalating law and order challenges in Punjab on Thursday. (HT photo)

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “Youngsters are seeking opportunities abroad as they see no future in Punjab. The drug menace in the state has risen exponentially. The AAP government in Punjab, working as BJP’s ‘B-Team’, poses a serious threat to the well-being of the state, making it imperative for us to disassociate from any mentions of an affiliation with AAP.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

MLA Pargat Singh articulated the party’s apprehensions, stating that, “Any talks of an alliance between Congress and AAP are vehemently condemned as we’re against this ‘B-Team’ of the BJP.”

Punjab Congress chief Warring stressed that discipline was essential for any organisation or any party. Warring said, “There is a genuine risk that two decades from now, Punjab may witness an exodus of its Punjabi populace, as the youth may prioritise emigration over remaining in a region devoid of prospects if the prevailing conditions persist.”

Party working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “Our campaign against the failed rule of AAP is a testament to our commitment to fight for a better Punjab. I believe there can be no alliance between Congress and AAP in Punjab.”

Happy if even 100 Congmen gather to propagate party’s ideology: Sidhu

Chandigarh A day after infighting in the Punjab Congress came to fore, party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday got back at his detractors, saying he would be very happy if even a hundred Congressmen gather to “propagate” the party’s ideology.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had on Wednesday asked Sidhu to join the party’s programmes instead of setting up his “own stage” while referring to the former cricketer’s December 17 rally in Bathinda.

On Thursday, without naming anyone, Sidhu responded to the accusation with a post on X. “I’d be very happy if even a hundred Congressmen gather in a village or a city to propagate the Congress’ ideology, Punjab’s revival agenda, and to make the present government accountable to public welfare. It doesn’t matter much which Congress leader they choose to have as a chief guest (sic).”

(With inputs from PTI)