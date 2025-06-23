Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Punjab: Education is wealth, IAF officer Vyomika tells LPU students

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 23, 2025 10:43 PM IST

“My journey was not a bed of roses. I had my share of difficulties, but I always had the goal and the courage that kept me going. Don’t let anyone else decide for you and colour your stage for you,” the IAF wing commander said.

Indian Air Force wing commander Vyomika Singh on Monday visited Lovely Professional University (LPU) to award scholarships worth over 100 crore on Monday.

IAF wing commander Vyomika Singh at LPU’s scholarship event on Monday. (HT)
IAF wing commander Vyomika Singh at LPU's scholarship event on Monday. (HT)

Addressing the gathering, the wing commander shared her journey of becoming a pilot. “My journey was not a bed of roses. I had my share of difficulties, but I always had the goal and the courage that kept me going. Don’t let anyone else decide for you and colour your stage for you,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of education, calling it the wealth that gives power to stay strong and lead and advised students to utilise their time constructively and purposely.

“Set your goals and steer the boat of your life with direction so you don’t keep revolving in circles. Parents should support their children in achieving their dreams,” she added.

Following her address, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and founder chancellor of LPU welcomed the wing commander.

Addressing the students and parents, Mittal said their vision has always been to make education affordable and accessible to every deserving student, irrespective of their background.

“We at LPU believe the degree is incidental. What truly matters is shaping a successful career and building a good human being,” Mittal added.

Follow Us On