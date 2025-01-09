Punjab excise official promoted two days after notice for ‘negligence’ in duty

The Punjab excise and taxation department promoted an official just two days after issuing a notice accusing him of “negligence in duty” and “causing loss to the state exchequer.” This promotion came just two days after Punjab finance commissioner Krishan Kumar sent a letter to Walia on January 1, asking him to submit a reply within 21 days

On January 3, the state excise and taxation department promoted deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) Shaleen Walia to joint commissioner, public accounts committee, at headquarters. This promotion came just two days after Punjab finance commissioner Krishan Kumar sent a letter to Walia on January 1, asking him to submit a reply within 21 days. The letter claimed Walia had been negligent in performing his duties.

According to the letter, which HT has seen, Krishan Kumar stated that Walia, while posted as DETC in Jalandhar, had shown negligence in his duties. The letter cited the case of Shivlal Doda, where a fine of ₹10 lakh was imposed for violating Rule 36(A)(4) of the Punjab Liquor Licence Rules, 1956. In contrast, in many other cases, much smaller fines were imposed, which caused a loss to the state exchequer. As a result, Walia was accused of violating Rule 8 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970, for negligence in duty.

The promotion letter issued by Krishan Kumar on January 3, which HT also has access to, stated: “As per the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee, the eligible officers of the deputy excise and taxation commissioner cadre — Harsimrat Kaur and Shaleen Walia — have been promoted to joint excise and taxation commissioner under the Punjab Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2021.”

Shivlal Doda, the owner of Doda Wines, had previously filed a complaint against Walia. Doda alleged that when Walia was posted in Jalandhar as the DETC in 2019, a fine of ₹10 lakh was imposed on his establishment for a violation. However, during the same period, far smaller penalties were imposed on other violators by Walia.

The letter also referenced a report from the deputy commissioner (excise), Jalandhar zone, which showed that charges under Section 80(2) of the Punjab Excise Act had not been compounded, and the appropriate penalties had not been imposed according to Excise Rule 36(A)(4). As a result, the letter noted that Walia had imposed a ₹10 lakh penalty in Doda’s case, while only minor penalties of ₹10,000 were imposed in other similar cases. This disparity led to a loss of government revenue.

The letter further stated: “Shaleen Walia, DETC, has been informed that, on the orders of the Punjab governor, there is a recommendation to initiate action against him under Rule 8 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970. He should submit his reply to the department within 21 days after receiving this letter. Through the reply, he should clearly state whether he admits the charge or charges against him or not. If he does not submit his reply within the stipulated time, it will be assumed that he has nothing further to say on the matter.”

When contacted, Walia said: “It is a show-cause notice which I have received. Currently, I am on rest due to health reasons. I will submit my reply soon, and I have not caused any loss to the state exchequer.”

Multiple calls and text messages to finance commissioner Krishan Kumar failed to elicit any response.