Punjab govt’s anti-corruption drive ‘selective’, says Sunil Jakhar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday targetted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime for being non-committal over inaction on corruption charges levelled against one of its own ministers, while raising questions about the manner in which the vigilance officer first invited and then shared his location with now-arrested former minister Sunder Sham Arora for a ‘meeting’ at his home.

In a statement, Jakhar said this is against all norms and rules of police investigation, adding that it belies common sense that an officer who is investigating the accused would ask the latter to come to his home. Emphasising that he was not giving clean chit to anyone, Jakhar underlined that the gross neglect of propriety and established procedure raise serious suspicion and doubt which demand an answer. It seems like an enticement to elicit illegal gratification, Jakhar said, adding that the suspicion becomes stronger and pertinent in backdrop of vigilance bureau’s arrest of an AIG level officer in a similarly sounding extortion case recently.

Terming it as an AAP attempt to divert attention from its all-round failure, the veteran leader emphasised that the unearthing of motive behind this must form a part of investigation, Jakhar said, adding that there is every likelihood of “publicity-hungry AAP regime orchestrating this stunt to gain public attention and political mileage ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls”. Pointing out that the Lokpal had already rejected the charges levelled against Arora regarding the distribution of plots, Jakhar said that even then if the government wishes to get the matter probed, it must ensure all rules and procedures are followed.

“Their (AAPs) own minister has been shown to be indulging in corruption in a viral video and still no action has been initiated,” Jakhar said, alleging that AAP is trying to divert attention from its failures.