Punjab govt suspends 26 jail officials

The Punjab government on Friday suspended 26 officers and employees of the jail department for dereliction of duty. Punjab jail minister Laljit Singh Bhullar informed that 26 officers and employees of the jail department have been suspended with immediate effect.

Punjab jail minister Laljit Singh Bhullar informed that 26 officers and employees of the jail department have been suspended with immediate effect under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970, for dereliction of duty/negligence.

Giving a clear message to the officers and employees on duty in the jails of Punjab, the minister said that illegal activities, misbehaviour, indiscipline, absence from duty and activities like involvement with prisoners will not be tolerated at all.

The minister said that Iqbal Singh Brar, superintendent, District Jail, Mansa, Maninder Pal Cheema, deputy superintendent, Central Jail, Ludhiana, Anil Bhandari, deputy superintendent, Borstal Jail, Ludhiana, Sandeep Brar, deputy superintendent, Central Jail, Ludhiana, Yadvinder Singh, ASJ, Central jail, Ferozepur, apart from warders Harbhupinder Singh and Sikander Singh, Goindwal Sahib, Bikramjit Singh and Vijay Pal Singh, Amritsar, Jatinder Singh, Ravi, Deepak Rai, Kiranjit Singh, Prithipal Singh and Satnam Singh, Kapurthala, Satnam Singh and Mandeep Singh, Hoshiarpur, Maninder Pal Singh, Ludhiana, Anu Malik, Randhir Singh, Arvind Dev Singh, Balvir Singh and Sukhpreet Singh, Mansa, Satnam Singh Nabha, Gagandeep Singh, Bathinda, and Anmol Verma, Pathankot, have been suspended.

The minister said that the Punjab government is committed to providing good administration to the state and negligence in duty of any officer or employee will not be tolerated. He warned all the officers and employees of the department and said that they should ensure that their duties are done honestly, diligently and according to the rules.