Punjab: Hoshiarpur smuggler’s house demolished

A drug smuggler's house was demolished in Bahadurpur area of Hoshiarpur city on Wednesday, officials said. A huge police posse was deployed at the site where a JCB brought down the building in the presence of senior officials. His family resisted the move, stating they disowned him long back. (HT Photo)

Mandip Singh is lodged in the central jail in connection with an NDPS case. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said cops had received a request from the district administration to provide security to demolish the “illegal” property of Mandip Singh.

“The accused has nine NDPS cases registered against him in which he has been convicted in three. The action has been taken as per law and is part of the government’s drive against drugs,” he said.