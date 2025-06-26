Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Punjab: Hoshiarpur smuggler’s house demolished

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jun 26, 2025 09:18 AM IST

A huge police posse was deployed in Bahadurpur area of Hoshiarpur city where a JCB brought down the building belonging to Mandip Singh in the presence of senior officials

A drug smuggler’s house was demolished in Bahadurpur area of Hoshiarpur city on Wednesday, officials said. A huge police posse was deployed at the site where a JCB brought down the building in the presence of senior officials. His family resisted the move, stating they disowned him long back.

His family resisted the move, stating they disowned him long back. (HT Photo)
Mandip Singh is lodged in the central jail in connection with an NDPS case. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said cops had received a request from the district administration to provide security to demolish the “illegal” property of Mandip Singh.

“The accused has nine NDPS cases registered against him in which he has been convicted in three. The action has been taken as per law and is part of the government’s drive against drugs,” he said.

