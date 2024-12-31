Punjab: Pink stem borer threat subsides with dip in temperature

The agriculture department officials have claimed that with the dip in temperature, the impact of pink stem borer on wheat crop has reduced. The unexpected pest attack had caused widespread concerns among farmers who struggled to control the damage using pesticides or by re-sowing the crop. The pink stem borer infested the fields where the traditional practice of burning paddy stubble was avoided, the farmers had alleged. The pink stem borer infested the fields where the traditional practice of burning paddy stubble was avoided, the farmers had alleged. (HT File)

Meanwhile, the officials said due to high temperatures in the month of December, the pink stem borer damaged the wheat crop, but now due to the change in the weather, with the increase in cold the borer has gone dormant and the farmers do not need to panic now.

After inspecting the wheat fields in the village Dallewala of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Faridkot chief agriculture officer Amrik Singh said that due to the rains and the dip in temperatures, the pink stem borer threat has been contained. “However, still there is a need to monitor the crop constantly. This time due to the hot weather, the attack of pink stem borer has been witnessed more and this attack has been seen more on the wheat crop sown during the first fortnight of November. Meanwhile, the impact of pink stem borer has been seen less on the wheat crop sown during the second fortnight of November. It has also been observed that the wheat plant affected by the pink stem borer is producing more branches,” he said.

He said that the agriculture department is continuously communicating with the farmers and making them aware of countermeasures. He said that due to the attack of the pink stem borer on the wheat crop, farmers should not panic but need to take timely treatment.

“The wheat crop should be inspected before the first irrigation. If the attack of the pink borer is seen, then agricultural experts should be contacted for immediate treatment and the wheat crop should not be ploughed in panic,” he added.

Agriculture official Gurpreet Singh said that during the survey conducted in various villages, it has been found that the pink stem borer has been seen in wheat crops sown with all types of technology, including super seeder, happy seeder, baling and stubble burning. He said that it is preferable to water the wheat crop earlier in the day so that birds can hunt maximum pink stem borer.