Punjab Police launch ‘Op Parhar’ to dismantle gangster-terrorist network

In a statewide crackdown on organised crime, Punjab Police on Tuesday launched ‘Operation Parhar’, deploying over 12,000 personnel to raid the hideouts of gangsters, their accomplices, and kin. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said at a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday that the 72-hour operation aims to dismantle the “entire ecosystem” of crime syndicates. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the 72-hour operation aims to dismantle the “entire ecosystem” of crime syndicates. The crackdown specifically targets the networks of 60 high-profile gangsters currently operating from foreign soil.

“Raids are being conducted at about 2,000 locations, targeting 1,200 identified associates of these criminals. We have mapped the intricate networks of these syndicates, and our teams are acting on specific intelligence. Action will be strictly as per the law,” the DGP said.

With an eye on the assembly elections in early 2027, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal recently announced a zero-tolerance policy toward organised crime, directing the state leadership to prioritise public safety amid opposition criticism over rising violence. This police push follows a string of high-profile extortion cases and targeted killings, including the murder of Valtoha AAP sarpanch Jarmal Singh at a wedding in Amritsar on January 4.

Ashish Chaudhary heads extradition cell

To tackle the challenge of criminals operating from overseas, the DGP announced the formation of a specialised wing, the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC).

The unit will be headed by IG, counter intelligence, Ashish Chaudhary, who recently returned to the Punjab cadre after a stint with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“This dedicated cell will focus exclusively on building extradition cases. Of the 60 identified gangsters operating from abroad, Red Corner Notices (RCN) have already been issued against 23. This wing is tasked with ensuring RCNs are issued against the remaining fugitives within three months,” Yadav said.

Inter-state coordination, helpline

The DGP was joined by DIGs Gurmeet Chauhan, Akhil Chaudhary, and Kamaldeep Singh. He said Punjab Police would not hesitate to conduct raids in other states to arrest suspects linked to these syndicates.

To encourage public participation in the crackdown, the police launched a dedicated helpline, 93946 93946, where citizens can report information or complaints regarding gangster activities and threats.