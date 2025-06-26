Punjab: Three killed as car hits auto in Jalandhar

Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and an autorickshaw in Rasoolpur village on the Phillaur-Nawanshahr road on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Sunita (58), her daughter-in-law Rani (33) and Manjit Singh, all residents of Kadhiana village of Jalandhar district. Three others, including Rani’s minor daughter, suffered multiple injuries. They are under medical observation, officials said. The mangled remains of an autorickshaw after a mishap in Jalandhar. (HT photo)

The police said the mishap happened on Wednesday morning when a speeding car trying to overtake another vehicle rammed directly into the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. The autorickshaw was completely damaged.

The police have registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the driver who managed to flee.