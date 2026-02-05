Punjab’s anti-drone tech helps in seizure of 4kg heroin: Cops

Punjab government’s anti-drone technology, ‘Baaz Akh’, helped Tarn Taran police and Border Security Force (BSF) track and neutralise a drug-carrying drone, leading to the recovery of 3.9kg of heroin from the agricultural fields of Border Outpost (BOP), Kaalian, officials said on Wednesday. 3.9kg heroin was recovered from the agricultural fields of Border Outpost (BOP) in Kaalian, Tarn Taran. (HT)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the police teams recovered a DJI Matrice drone, which was being used by the Pakistan-based smugglers to push the drug consignment across the international border, pointing towards cross-border smuggling attempts using advanced technology.

“Investigation is underway to identify cross-border handlers, trace supply routes, and dismantle the entire network, the DGP added.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said that the ‘Baaz Akh’ anti-drone system detected drone movement near BOP Kaalian area. “Acting swiftly, police teams immediately informed the BSF and a joint combing operation was launched, leading to neutralising the drone loaded with a heroin consignment, which was later recovered from agricultural fields,” the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered under section 21C of the NDPS Act and sections 25, 26 and 29 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam at police station, Valtoha in Tarn Taran, officials added.

4 held with 5kg heroin in Amritsar

In another intelligence-led operation, the counter-intelligence wing of Amritsar police busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of four persons and recovered 5 kg heroin from their possession, DGP said here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhchain Singh alias Mani, Navdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh and Akashdeep Singh, all residents of Daoke village in Amritsar. “Apart from recovering a heroin consignment, police teams have also impounded their two motorcycles (bearing registration numbers PB02EU7751 and PB02DY9343), being used for transporting the drug consignments,” the DGP said, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were directly linked to a Pakistan-based smuggler. The Pakistan-based smuggler has been transporting heroin consignments using drones from across the border around Daoke village, police officials added.

The DGP said that CI-Amritsar received a tip-off that accused Mani is operating a drug smuggling module with the help of his accomplices, and they have recently got a huge consignment of heroin from Pakistan, smuggled into India with the help of drones. The tip-off further said that the accused were supposed to deliver the consignment to other parties near Kala Ghanupur village at Sada Pind in Amritsar, he added. “Acting swiftly, police teams laid a naka on the bypass road near Sada Pind and intercepted all four suspects and recovered a heroin consignment from their possession, he said.

The DGP said further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages of the network.

A case has been registered under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the police station state special operation cell, Amritsar.