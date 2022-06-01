Radical outfits plan to hold march in Amritsar on Operation Bluestar anniversary
Panthic groups of different leanings on Tuesday announced their programmes for the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar in Amritsar on June 6, with a radical outfit giving a call for shutdown and holding a march in the city and others planning a convention to mark the day.
Security has been beefed up in the city to avoid any untoward incident on the day. Four companies of paramilitary forces — two of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two of the Rapid Action Force (RAF)—have started camping in the holy city for the last a few days. Similarly, around 2,000 troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) will start guarding Amritsar from June 1, said officials privy to the development.
Operation Bluestar was conducted by the Army to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex on June 6, 1984.
Radical outfit Dal Khalsa gave the call for shutdown in Amritsar on June 6. It would be holding “azadi march” in the city on June 5.
Addressing a press conference, leaders of the organisation Kanwar Pal Singh and Paramjit Singh Mand said their outfit, along with like-minded groups, including SAD (Amritsar), will take out the march from Gurdwara Bhai Vir Singh to Akal Takht.
They appealed to shopkeepers, traders and educational institutions to remain closed on June 6. They criticised the Punjab government for making elaborate security arrangements in the wake of the anniversary. “Police is creating terror by targeting Sikh youth,” they said.
UAD, other like-minded groups for ‘panthic convention’ on June 4
Meanwhile, leaders of United Akali Dal (UAD) and other like-minded panthic groups held a press conference in Amritsar to announce that a big panthic convention will be organised on June 4 in Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium here to mark the anniversary.
Sarbat Khalsa-appointed ‘parallel’ acting jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand will read out his message to the community on June 6 at the highest Sikh temporal seat, said his spokesperson Jarnail Singh Sakhira.
The SGPC is organising the main event to observe the anniversary at Akal Takht on June 6. On the occasion, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh will deliver his address.
