Retirement age: SC breather for 56 Panjab University teachers

Published on Oct 13, 2022 04:06 AM IST

The SC, while seeking a response from Panjab University, has ordered that the interim orders in favour of teachers, which were vacated on September 19, will continue and varsity will not give effect to the HC order

Hours after the high court order was made available on September 23, Panjab University had issued relieving orders to 58 faculty members, following which 56 of them had approached the apex court on November 30. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Supreme Court has stayed the September 19 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court through which it had vacated its 2016 stay order allowing five-year extension in retirement age to Panjab University (PU) faculty.

Hours after the high court order was made available on September 23, the varsity had issued relieving orders to 58 faculty members, following which 56 of them had approached the apex court on November 30.

Retirement age at PU is 60, but the faculty members were getting five-year extension with pay protection and other facilities on the back of the 2016 HC order.

Teachers had lost the first round of litigation, with a high court single judge bench dismissing a 2014 plea seeking increase in retirement age from 60 to 65 years. However, the same year, they approached a division bench, which stayed operation of the single bench order and allowed teachers to continue in service till 65 years. It was this order, which was vacated by the division bench on September 19.

The SC, while seeking a response from the varsity, has ordered that the interim orders in favour of teachers, which were vacated on September 19, will continue and varsity will not give effect to the HC order.

“The SC order nullifies PU’s decision of issuing relieving orders to these teachers and orders that they will continue their services the way prior to the September 19 orders,” said Sameer Sachdeva, who has been representing the teachers in HC.

Thursday, October 13, 2022
