Rift within Punjab Congress widens as Navjot Sidhu misses convention in Samrala

Rift in the Punjab Congress unit came out in the open once again when Punjab Congress former president Navjot Singh Sidhu missed the Congress workers’ first convention in Bondli village of Samrala on Sunday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a public meeting at Samrala in Ludhiana on Sunday. (PTI)

Sidhu’s supporters claim that he was not invited to the event, while PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asserted that Sidhu voluntarily chose to stay away.

Despite his absence from the convention, Sidhu remained active on his social media handle, where he cordially welcomed Kharge, who arrived in Punjab. Sidhu also took a dig at his own party alleging that the party workers were allegedly neglected in both the previous Congress tenures with only 3% being given prominent positions. He uploaded a video of his speech conveying the message.

While the party leaders claimed that Sidhu was invited to join the convention, they said the Amritsar district Congress president was sent to extend the invitation. Despite the party reserving a chair for Sidhu on the stage, he did not make an appearance. A supporter of Sidhu, Mansimrat Singh Sherry Riar of Patiala, asserted that the former state Congress president was not invited to the convention and highlighted that Sidhu does not attend events without official invitations.

Sidhu had previously conducted four rallies in Punjab, including ones in Mehraj village, Kotshamir village of Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, and the latest one in Moga. However, these rallies faced criticism from within the party. In response, the party decided to suspend former legislator Maheshinder Singh and his son Dharampal Singh for organising an individual rally in support of Sidhu.

Warring emphasised that the convention was a party event, and all members were invited. He stated, “We welcomed all who attended the convention, and we would welcome him (Sidhu) also.” The growing tensions within the state Congress party raise questions about its unity leading up to the upcoming elections.