Ripudaman Malik, acquitted in 1985 Kanishka bombing, shot dead in Canada
Chandigarh: Canada-based Sikh leader and businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in 1985 Air India Kanishka bombing by Canadian judiciary in 2005, was shot dead by a group of three unidentified assailants outside his Surrey office on Thursday morning, said police.
Malik was shot dead around 10am local time when he was going towards his office in a car. The assailants, who came in a Range Rover SUV, fired at Malik from a point-blank range, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The assailants fled in the SUV and set it on fire after driving it for about a kilometre to eliminate evidence, said the police.
Malik had interests in real estate and was running number of Khalsa schools in Canada. He also remained the head of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa.
The hunt for the assailants was on but the local police was still to get any breakthrough, according to Canadian media reports.
Malik, a native of Punjab, migrated to Canada in 1972 and started earning his livelihood as a cab driver. Presently, he was heading a finance company, Khalsa Credit Union.
In January, Malik had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising various initiatives undertaken by the Indian government for Sikhs. These included reopening of 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, opening of Kartarpur Corridor; grant of FCRA licence for Golden Temple and more.
“I am deeply saddened at the death of Ripudaman Singh Malik,” said Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna, demanding thorough probe into the matter.
-
Police set up integrated facilitation booth in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
The integrated booth that has been set-up at the junction of Kushal Chowk and CD Park Road – the most affected areas during the riots on April 16 – is among the 75 such booths that the city police launched last week with an objective to bring police stations closer to citizens and expand police facilities for them. HT had first reported the launch of 75 booths on July 1.
-
12 years later, HC frees trio sentenced to life for kidnapping Khar boy
Mumbai: The Bombay high court recently reversed the convictions of three people, who were sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping an 11-year-old boy from Khar in February 2010. The division bench of justices Sadhana Jadhav and Milind Jadhav set the trio -- Nalasopara resident Pravin Chabinath Singh and Bandra residents Sandeep Omprakash Singh and Ajay Keshav Singh -- free after observing that the prosecution case was full of loopholes and discrepancies.
-
Fire breaks out in central Delhi hotel, 10 rescued, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj in the early hours of Thursday. Delhi Fire Services said that 10 persons were rescued from the hotel and no injuries were reported. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said that the call was received at 4.24am regarding a fire in the hotel after which five fire tenders were pressed into service.
-
Delhi govt to launch policy promoting alternatives to banned plastic items
New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon be launching a new policy to promote alternatives to the 19 banned single-use plastic which will incentivise the adoption of existing alternatives and also act as an incentive scheme for development of new technologies and alternatives to these banned items. Special Secretary, K. S Jayachandran, Environment department said the policy was still being drafted and will be finalised after stakeholder consultation is complete.
-
Prayagraj: Book on POCSO Act released by senior police officials
IG Prayagraj Range Rakesh Kumar Singh and SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey released a commentary book on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012 at a programme held at police lines here on Thursday. The book has been written by an expert in child protection and cyber crime laws and, Mohamad Hasan Zaidi ASP Shivraj (single name). The book covers different crimes related to children including child pornography and similar online and offline crimes.
