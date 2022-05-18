Robbers shoot Yamunanagar trader’s employee dead, loot 50 lakh

At least two robbers allegedly shot dead a driver with a local trader outside a bank in broad daylight in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. The assailants also looted ₹50 lakh from him and fled, police said.

Deceased Shrawan Kumar, 45, of Old Hamida, was working with trader Ajay Kumar Bansal, of Professor Colony, for the last 20 years.

His brother Hira Lal said Kumar had reported to work at 8:30am and had gone to HDFC Bank near Kamani Chowk to deposit ₹50.09 lakh in an Innova and he was murdered at around 10:15am.

Police said the bike-borne man attempted the robbery. When the staffer tried to resist, he was shot in the head. The bikers fled with the cash bag. Kumar was taken to Gaba Hospital by some locals where he was declared brought dead. A murder and robbery case was registered on his complaint.

Family of the deceased criticised the district administration for rising crime, particularly in the past few weeks. The crime spot is located in posh area on a major road and is nearly one kilometre away from the city police station.

An autopsy was conducted at the civil hospital, where the relatives registered their dissent with mayor Madan Chauhan, who had reached to meet the grieving family.

Superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said, “Ajay Bansal said the amount was high because due to three holidays in a row, he couldn’t deposit his collection in the bank earlier. We’ve accessed some CCTV footage around the crime spot and expect an arrest soon.”

The SP also announced a reward of ₹5 lakh to any person informing the police about the assailants’ identity, while remaining anonymous.