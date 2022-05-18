Robbers shoot Yamunanagar trader’s employee dead, loot ₹50 lakh
At least two robbers allegedly shot dead a driver with a local trader outside a bank in broad daylight in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. The assailants also looted ₹50 lakh from him and fled, police said.
Deceased Shrawan Kumar, 45, of Old Hamida, was working with trader Ajay Kumar Bansal, of Professor Colony, for the last 20 years.
His brother Hira Lal said Kumar had reported to work at 8:30am and had gone to HDFC Bank near Kamani Chowk to deposit ₹50.09 lakh in an Innova and he was murdered at around 10:15am.
Police said the bike-borne man attempted the robbery. When the staffer tried to resist, he was shot in the head. The bikers fled with the cash bag. Kumar was taken to Gaba Hospital by some locals where he was declared brought dead. A murder and robbery case was registered on his complaint.
Family of the deceased criticised the district administration for rising crime, particularly in the past few weeks. The crime spot is located in posh area on a major road and is nearly one kilometre away from the city police station.
An autopsy was conducted at the civil hospital, where the relatives registered their dissent with mayor Madan Chauhan, who had reached to meet the grieving family.
Superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said, “Ajay Bansal said the amount was high because due to three holidays in a row, he couldn’t deposit his collection in the bank earlier. We’ve accessed some CCTV footage around the crime spot and expect an arrest soon.”
The SP also announced a reward of ₹5 lakh to any person informing the police about the assailants’ identity, while remaining anonymous.
Man shot at in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj
A 35-year-old man was shot at by unidentified miscreants at Kalika Ka Pura village under Bara police station of trans-Yamuna area on Tuesday evening. Guddu was referred to SRN hospital in a critical condition. According to reports, resident of Pandar village, Ashish aka Guddu Tiwari was intercepted near Kalika Ka Pura village on Tuesday evening by the assailants. They opened fire on Guddu before he could escape the spot.
HC clears deck for MC polls in Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of pleas against municipal corporation polls in Haryana, paving way for elections to civic bodies. As per government counsels, additional advocates general Ankur Mittal and Deepak Balyan, the petitions have been disposed of asking the state election commission to conduct polls as per the Supreme Court judgment in Suresh Mahajan's case delivered on May 10. A detailed judgment is awaited.
Haryana farmers to get ₹4,000 per acre for growing paddy using direct-seeded rice method
Encouraged by the cultivators' response to its incentive-driven policy of promoting direct-seeded rice (DSR) technique last year, Haryana agriculture department on Tuesday set one lakh acre as the target of sowing paddy with this water-saving alternative method in 12 leading paddy-growing districts. The agriculture department will promote this rice production technique in 12 districts where groundwater is already alarmingly low. And farmers opting for DSR technique will receive ₹4,000 per acre incentive.
Meerut-Delhi Expressway: Erratic toll deductions leave commuters perplexed
Commuting on the Meerut-Delhi Expressway has become a nightmare for the commuters these days on account of erratic toll deductions. Some travellers have even complained about receiving messages for deduction a day after their journey. The NHAI had started collecting toll on the expressway from April 1 this year. There are numerous complaints about delay in receiving messages of deduction and many times even excess amounts have been deducted.
Mining operations of defaulters suspended again by Haryana govt
Under fire from the Opposition, the Haryana government on Tuesday suspended mining operations of a number of defaulting mining contractors who were granted relaxation for the payment of dues last week. The decision allowed defaulting mining contractors in state to resume mining operations. Hindustan Times had on April 13 highlighted the controversial move of allowing defaulting mining contractors to resume mining operations by granting relaxation for payment of dues.
