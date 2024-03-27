SAD-BJP will continue to collaborate behind closed doors, says Punjab Congress chief

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the despite announcement of no alliance Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP will continue to collaborate behind closed doors. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

“Despite concerted efforts by Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, and Capt Amarinder Singh, the BJP and Akali Dal have not been able to establish a significant presence in Punjab. It is evident from their persistent endeavours that these parties have been operating in unison to garner credibility ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections,” Warring said.

Warring said the statements issued by both parties have a robust relationship.

“It is evident that the political entities maintain a robust relationship and it is evidenced by the continued provision of central security forces to the entire Badal family while our leaders remain devoid of such privileges,” he said. Warring highlighted the instances of collaboration between the Akali Dal and the BJP even when they had officially ended their alliance in 2021.

“From the presidential vote to the passage of the CAA Bill, Akali Dal has consistently aligned itself with the BJP. Even during the recent core committee meeting of the Akali Dal, the matter of minimum support price (MSP) for farmers was conspicuously absent to appease the central government,” the Punjab Congress chief said.