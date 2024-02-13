Sahitya Academy award winning author Sukhjit passes away at 62

Punjabi fiction writer Sukhjit, winner of the National Sahitya Academy Award for 2022, has passed away at the age of 62 following a brief illness on Monday. His demise sent shock waves in the literary circles. Punjabi fiction writer Sukhjit, winner of the National Sahitya Academy Award for 2022, has passed away at the age of 62 following a brief illness on Monday. His demise sent shock waves in the literary circles. (HT File Photo)

Balwinder Singh, brother of the noted writer, said that Sukhjit was facing heart problems, and he was undergoing treatment. He was diagnosed with a heart ailment a few months ago. On Monday he was rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A resident of Machhiwara, Sukhjit had received the National Sahitya Award for 2022 for his book of short stories, ‘Main Ayanghosh Nahin’. A follower of the Namdhari sect, Sukhjit served as the sarpanch of Bhaini Sahib village in Ludhiana.

Noted poet and publisher Satish Gulati said Sukhjit will be remembered for his bold subjects and writings. He wrote on ‘Derawad’ (dera culture) in Punjab. He had started as a poet and launched his first poetry book ‘Rangan Da Manovigyan’ in 1997 followed by his Punjabi short story book ‘Antra’. Sukhjit also courted controversies by wielding a bold pen and the title ‘Hun Main Rape Enjoy Kardi Haan’ of his second book raised many eyebrows. The writer, however, had clarified that it was a political story, and the rape alluded to the corruption of the system, which becomes a tool even of a woman who comes to power. ‘Main Jaisa Hoon, Waisa Kyu Hu’ was the first part of his autobiography. The second part was yet to arrive.

“He used to choose bold subjects and did justice to it. He will be remembered for ages,” said Gulati.

Former president of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi and noted poet professor Gurbhajan Gill said a void has been created with his death. He was the son of the soil and a devotee of literature.

“He has an honesty in his writings. He never cared about criticism and did what he liked. He did justice to the subject he chose to write. He took Punjabi fiction to great heights,” said Gill.