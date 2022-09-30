Sangrur | How this entrepreneur is helping empower rural women through handicraft

The wife of a retired navy officer is reviving dying traditional handicrafts and empowering underprivileged and uneducated women living in the adjoining areas of her ancestral village, Balwaar Khurd.

Kirandeep Kaur, 56, wife of Ranbir Singh, who retired as a lieutenant commander from the navy, is providing material and resources to these women for weaving ‘durries’, ‘khes’, ‘manjees’, embroidered napkins, tea cosies and cushions.

Later, she collects these pieces and sells them online or at exhibitions. She and her husband are now settled in their ancestral village.

Thanks to her endeavour, 30 women, who used to weave ‘khes’ and ‘durries’ for their own or daughters’ dowry, have now become financially independent. They weave ‘khes’ and ‘durries’ on traditional looms. Some of them are undergoing training here after which they will be able to set up their businesses. Earlier, these women were either working for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) or doing seasonal work in fields. Now, they are working from their homes.

“After my husband retired, we settled here as my husband wanted to spend the rest of his life doing farming on our land and I wanted to work for women empowerment,” Kaur said.

“There is so much potential in the weaving craft, especially in rural areas. These women are skilled artisans since their childhood as they have been weaving ‘khes’ and ‘durries’ for their dowry. They just need to polish their skills. I am trying to preserve their talent and provide them with an opportunity to be self-reliant,” she added.

Sarabjeet Kaur, 40, a resident of Balwaar Klan, is earning ₹15,000 per month which is more than what her son earns. He transports goods by ‘jugad rehri’.

She said her husband has been bedridden due to an illness and only she and her elder son are the breadwinners of the family.

“I have been working with ma’am (Kirandeep) for the last seven years. I used to weave ‘khes’ for my dowry but I did not know that I could earn through it. Somehow, I came in contact with her and she polished my weaving skills. Now, I am earning ₹500 per khes,” she added.

Manjeet Kaur, 45, of Jagatpura village said, “I have been weaving ‘durries’ for the last four months. Earlier, I was doing labour work under the MGNREGA, but now I earn more than the daily wages I was getting under the scheme.”

Harpal Kaur, 50, a resident of Gagarpur village, said, “Since I have started earning by weaving ‘durries’, I don’t have to ask for money from my husband or son. Instead, I am giving them money to run the house.”

