Satyajit Majithia among 63 members reinstated by Chief Khalsa Diwan

The general house of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) on Saturday rejected the decision of expelling 63 members, including Satyajit Singh Majithia, father of senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, from the prominent Sikh organisation. Satyajit Singh Majithia, a prominent figure of the Sikh community and president of the Khalsa College Governing Council, along with other members, were sacked by the CKD executive committee and general house in March this year. (HT)

A general house meeting was again held on Saturday at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib, the headquarters of the organisation, to discuss necessary administrative matters.

During the session, honorary secretary Ramneek Singh said the list of 63 terminated members contained several discrepancies. In light of this, the termination resolution should be withdrawn so that the list can be re-examined. The executive committee and general house unanimously approved the withdrawal of the resolution.

In compliance with the edict of Akal Takht, CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar appealed to all members to seek forgiveness for unintentional misconduct and mistakes, and again partake Amrit. He further informed that a formal request letter in this regard had already been issued to all members on July 10.

Ramneek Singh highlighted the financial losses and reputational damage to CKD’s image due to internal disagreements. He tabled a motion of condemnation, which was unanimously passed by the members.

Thereafter, condolence resolutions were read for departed CKD members Gurbachan Singh Kochar of Jalandhar and Sukhwinder Singh Walia of Amritsar, followed by prayers for their spiritual peace.

The CKD is a 122 years old organisation, formed during the Singh Sabha Movement. It runs over 50 educational institutes, besides orphanages, old aged homes, hospitals, etc.