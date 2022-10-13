Seven injured in gas cylinder blast in Rohtak

Seven persons, including two children, sustained burn injuries following a cooking gas cylinder blast at Rohtak’s Ekta colony in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police.

The injured persons have been rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where their condition is said to be out of danger. A police spokesman said the incident occurred at 6.45 am in the morning and the house of the victim turned into rubble. “Fire tenders were sent to douse the flames.

The impact of the blast was such that their neighbour’s wall collapsed and two persons got buried under the wall, who were taken out,” the spokesman added.