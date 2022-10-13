Shanta Kumar to skip PM Modi’s Chamba rally over health reasons

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Himachal chief minister Shanta Kumar will be skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Chamba rally on October 13 due to health reasons.

The PM will launch 80MW Bajoli hydroelectric project and lay foundation stones of 48MW Chanju-III and 30.5MW Deothal Chanju hydel projects at Chamba.

He will also launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III.

In a statement issued here, the 88-year-old leader said Himachal Pradesh was fortunate to welcome PM Modi in Chamba, his second visit to the state in eight days.

“I will not be able to attend this big event physically due to health reasons, but my mind would be there,” he said while extending a warm welcome to the Prime Minister and congratulating people of Chamba.

He said that people of Chamba had given him a lot of love and support in his public life.

“Chamba’s Chaugan, where the PM will deliver his speech, is the place where 42 years ago, I as the chief minister, started Antyodaya Yojana in Himachal Pradesh,” Kumar said.

He said a history was created when a poor man Prithu of Chamba launched the scheme, under which one lakh people of Himachal were raised above the poverty line.

The scheme was launched on December 25, 2000, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“States were wasting time in selection of Antyodaya families while I wanted to launch the scheme at the earliest. On my request, the then chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal completed the selection of Antyodaya families in the state and thus the scheme could be launched,” he added.

Kumar said that PM Modi would create history when he will address a public meeting and launch some major projects from Chaugan, a place witness to many historical events.

Meanwhile, in wake of the PM Modi’s rally, the Chamba administration has banned the entry of heavy goods carrier vehicles in Chamba town on Thursday to ensure smooth traffic movement.

The motor vehicles would not be allowed from any of the four entry points to the town. The orders will not be applicable on vehicles bringing essential supplies, said Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana.