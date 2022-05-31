Sidhu Moose Wala's father salutes at tearful funeral procession in Punjab
- The 28-year-old popular singer-politician was murdered in broad daylight Sunday about 4km away from his home in Mansa district of Punjab.
A massive crowd gathered at Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district where the body of popular rapper-politician Shubhadeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was cremated Tuesday. Sidhu's father was seen saluting his son's funeral procession with a hand on his heart.
A tearful farewell was held for the 28-year-old singer who was murdered in broad daylight Sunday in connection with what police said was a gang rivalry. Moose Wala's family decided to perform the last rites at their ancestral agricultural land in Moosa village.
His father was accompanied by Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress president Raja Warring. Moose Wala's body was carried to the funeral ground on his favourite 5911 tractor.
The singer's death is being mourned in India and Canada where he had gone as a student.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district, about 4km from his residence, a day after his security cover was downgraded by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab. The autopsy report said that the singer had received as many as 25 bullet injuries. More than 30 rounds were fired.
An investigation is underway to nab the culprits, while jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group and Canada-based wanted gangster Goldy Brar have taken responsibility for the singer's murder.
The gangsters blamed Moosa Wala’s involvement in the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Midhukhera for the murder.
