Swachhotsav gets underway to clean Chandigarh

The 9th edition of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 campaign was formally launched in Chandigarh on Wednesday by chief secretary Rajeev Verma under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Mission. In his address, chief secretary Rajeev Verma stressed the campaign’s focus on combining celebration with responsibility. (HT Photo)

The 15-day campaign, titled Swachhotsav on theme ‘Whole of Government and Whole of Society’ commenced at the Rose Garden with a symbolic human chain by Safaimitras, highlighting the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle (RRR). The launch also featured a Swachhata Rally and a presentation of manpower and sanitation machinery mobilised by the municipal corporation for the initiative.

Running from September 17 to October 2 and culminating on Gandhi Jayanti, the Swachhotsav 2025 seeks to inspire mass public participation in high-impact cleanliness drives across the ‘City Beautiful’. The campaign aims to blend the spirit of the festive season with civic responsibility, promoting cleanliness as an essential way of life.

In his address, chief secretary Verma stressed the campaign’s focus on combining celebration with responsibility. He announced that Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs)—neglected or unhygienic areas—would be identified and beautified during the campaign, with efforts sustained in the long term.

Home secretary-cum-secretary local government Mandip Singh Brar outlined the five key focus areas of Swachhotsav: Rapid transformation of CTUs, cleanliness activities in public spaces, SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivirs for the welfare of sanitation workers, promotion of eco-friendly and zero-waste festivities, and advocacy for responsible sanitation practices.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar detailed the initiatives planned for the 15-day campaign, including clean park drives, swachh school–swachh kal programmes, waste-to-art exhibitions, targeted drives in partnership with resident welfare associations and market welfare associations, swachh kanjak events, plastic collection drives, and a grand felicitation ceremony for cleanliness champions at the campaign’s conclusion.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Saurabh Kumar, secretary science and technology and renewable energy; Swapnil M Naik, secretary hospitality; Pardeep Kumar, special commissioner, MCC; and Himanshu Gupta, joint commissioner, MCC, along with other dignitaries of the municipal corporation and Chandigarh administration.