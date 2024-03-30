Theft at EV charging stations: Police lodge another FIR

Probing into the theft of equipment from electric vehicle charging stations in the city, police have registered another FIR pertaining to theft of charging guns and cables worth ₹25,000 from Sector 26. The current FIR, registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, is the second such case in Chandigarh. (HT file photo)

This EV station exists in the parking lot of Sector 26 showroom market, adjoining Madhya Marg.

Police had received a complaint through TC Nautiyal, secretary, science and technology, in the first week of March. FIRs were registered on the basis of places where thefts took place. The current FIR, registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, is the second such case in Chandigarh.

The first FIR pertained to the thefts at charging stations at New Lake and Garden of Palms in Sector 42. The case was cracked on March 21 with the arrest of two scrap dealers, who had bought the stolen equipment, worth over ₹1 crore, from five juveniles.

Police officials said there are no CCTV cameras in the parking area of Sector 26 where the charging station is installed.