Three missing as car washes away near Nayagaon
Tricity residents woke up to heavy rainfall for the second time this month on Wednesday. The monsoon showers, which merely lasted for two-and-a-half hours, caused severe waterlogging in peripheral areas of the city, throwing life out of gear, and jeopardising commuters’ lives.
Three people went missing after a taxi, shuttling two commuters, was swept away in a flashflood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet as the driver attempted to cross the causeway in Tanda Village near Nayagaon.
The wallet of the missing taxi driver was found, and he was identified as Gaurav. Nayagaon station house officer (SHO) inspector Kulwant Singh said, “The car, a Maruti S-Presso, bore a yellow number plate and was registered to Punjab. We were able to identify the driver from his Aadhaar Card. The owner of the vehicle, Rakesh Kumar, said two occupants, including a woman, Pooja, were in the car.”
After the water receded, the car was pulled out of the rivulet. “The vehicle was completely damaged. There was no trace of the occupants, though we searched for them for a few miles.”
The owner of the taxi told the police that Gaurav had called him saying two people, travelling to Baddi, had booked his cab.
Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was seen in several areas of Mohali, with Phase 4, 5, 3B2, Phase-7, 11, Sector 70, and Sector 71 being the worst hit. At many places, residents had to call the fire tenders to pump out water from streets. In Phases 4, 5,7, and 11, water entered houses and in Phase 2, a tree fell on a car damaging it. Traffic snarls were also the order of the day at several places.
Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were seen making rounds of streets and issuing directions to the officials.
Sidhu said, “We are installing 10 pumping sets in the worst-affected areas. They will not be removed till monsoon is over. We also held meeting with officers concerned to find a permanent solution for waterlogging.”
Bedi said, “Due to construction work on airport road, the flow of stormwater is not smooth. We are working on it, so the water can be drained out through Patiala Ki Rao, a seasonal stream that originates in the Shivalik Hills.”
Former SAD councillor Surinder Singh said, “The civic body’s tall claims regarding tackling waterlogging have been exposed as in most phases and sectors rainwater entered houses.” Even in Aerocity, waterlogging was witnessed in several vacant plots.
Vinod Sharma, president of the Aerocity Welfare Society, said, “On one hand, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority(GMADA) is fining people for non-construction, and on the other hand, it is not carrying out maintenance work. Water can be seen accumulated in most vacant plots.”
97mm rain: witnesses wettest July day in 5 years
Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall between 6am and 8.30am, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, as per the India Meteorological Department. It received another 0.9mm of rainfall during the day. The maximum precipitation till 8.30am was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory (97mm), 49.2mm rain was recorded at the airport observatory, 77.5mm rain in Panchkula and 74.5 mm rain in Mohali.
One flight cancelled, 19 delayed at Chandigarh airport due to inclement weather
A flight from Mumbai was cancelled and 19 others were delayed at the Chandigarh International Airport due to inclement weather on Wednesday. Go First flight G8-2506, was unable to take off due to heavy downpour in Mumbai. While 11 flights arrived late, eight departed late. Two Alliance Air flights from Himachal Pradesh were delayed by over an hour due to heavy rainfall in the hill state.
Monsoon catches Panchkula on the wrong foot again
With showers lashing Panchkula on Wednesday, many sectors were flooded with rainwater and cars were seen ploughing through knee-deep water in several areas. Despite the meteorological department's timely warning regarding the arrival of monsoon, the civic body failed to resolve the recurring waterlogging issue, which has been plaguing residents for decades. Just after a few hours of downpour, waterlogging was observed several areas, with Sector 19, the last sector bordering Punjab, the worst affected.
Congress’ Chandigarh unit protests hike in LPG prices
Congress's UT unit on Wednesday organised a protest against the hike in liquefied petroleum gas price by the Union government. Protesters commenced a march from Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 towards the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Sector 33, but were stopped by police, who put up heavy barricades just as the march began.
Ludhiana police asked to speed up probe into cases of sexual assault against children
Additional director general of police (ADGP), community affairs division and crime against women, Gurpreet Deo on Wednesday directed the local police to speed up investigation into cases of sexual assault on minors and told them to file chargesheets in such cases within two months after cases are registered.
