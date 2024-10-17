Traditional attires, prayers & key first order mark Omar Abdullah’s picture-perfect return

From the kinesics to the clothes, to stops he made and the orders he gave, Omar Abdullah’s oath-taking day was planned to the very last detail and focussed heavily on optics. Omar Abdullah and sister Safia dressed in traditional Kashmiri attire during his swearing-in. (Source: X)

Before his oath taking ceremony at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake, he visited Kashmir’s most revered shrine, Dargah Hazratbal.

Inside the serene environs of Hazratbal, Omar sat on the carpeted floor with his back towards the wall, head slightly down and hands together as he appeared in deep meditation. Wearing a “Khan Dress”, Kashmir embroidered round maroon cap and a woollen coat, he later raised his hands and closed his eyes for prayers.

Outside, the 54-year-old NC vice-president was showered with toffees by some women felicitating him for his win.

He also visited the mausoleum of his grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the founder of NC, former prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir who got Article 370 incorporated into the Indian Constitution, on the banks of Dal Lake near the Hazratbal shrine. He offered flower bouquets on the graves of his grandfather and grandmother.

“More importantly I came to dargah sharif to offer a silent prayer, to ask almighty Allah to give me the strength to live to the expectations of people. Jammu and Kashmir has gone through an extremely difficult time…,” he said.

Omar and his council of five ministers took oath at the SKICC which was decked up in yellow, white, red and orange flowers. Omar wore a black sherwani with multi-coloured Kashmiri embroidered round cap and more prominently a pocket brooch in the shape of plough – his party symbol – as he read his oath.

This will be Omar’s second stint as CM but the first in a UT, which he had expressed his reservations about. “I have some strange distinctions. I was the last chief minister (in 2009) to serve a full six-year term. Now I’ll be the first CM of the UT. The last distinction, as in the one of serving six years, I’m quite happy about...I hope that the status of a union territory is a temporary one. We look forward to working in cooperation with the government of India to resolve the people’s problems, and the best way to do that would be to start by restoring statehood to J&K,” he said.

Three of members, who took oath, were from Jammu division while another three including Omar were from Kashmir, indicative of Omar’s stand that the new government will be inclusive and will also represent Jammu region’s aspirations.

While there was a roar from the audience when Omar was called to take oath, it got louder when NC leader from Jammu region, Surinder Choudhary, was called to take oath as his deputy.

Among his other council of ministers, Satish Sharma, an independent from Chammb constituency of Jammu, wore a “red chunari” over his dress – as a form of reverence for Mata Vaishnav Devi. Another team member, Javed Ahmad Rana from Mendhar constituency (in Jammu division) wore a “pagdi” – tradition among tribal communities. Sakina Itoo, who took oath with a loosely covering headscarf, was the only woman among the cabinet so far to read her oath of secrecy.

Among the audience were a number of leaders particularly from the INDIA bloc, besides family and friends of Abdullahs.

‘A crown of thorns’

After the oath ceremony, NC president Farooq Abdullah said Omar has donned a “crown of thorns”. “Happiness aside, this is a crown of thorns and let’s pray to almighty that his government fulfils the wishes of people and brings them joy,” said the senior Abdullah, as a help held his hand to help him walk out of the venue.

This is the first government in Jammu and Kashmir after 10 years and also a first since Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a union territory and Ladakh separated from it after its special status was taken away in 2019.

Omar’s very first order was a call to the director general of police to avoid aggressive gestures and traffic stoppage when his convoy passes on the road.

“I have spoken to the DG @JmuKmrPolice that there is to be no ‘green corridor’ or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal. The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided. I’m asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example,” he said.

Dressed in a white “Khan Dress” and Nehru jacket, Omar later went to the civil secretariat to chair his first meeting of administrative secretaries where received his first guard of honour after assuming office. “I am back,” he captioned a picture of him in the office on ‘X’.