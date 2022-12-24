Two brothers among three killed in road accidents in Karnal

: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed in two separate road accidents on National Highway 44 in Karnal district.

According to police, Sunil Kumar, 36, and his younger brother Sonu, 38, residents of Chharpur Khurd village of Panipat district were returning from Yamunanagar on a bike when a speeding car hit their bike near Gharaunda town of Karnal district.

Police said that the duo died on the spot and the driver of the car managed to flee after the accident.

Gharaunda police station incharge Deepak Kumar said a case has been registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The bodies have been handed over to the family members after postmortem examination and the investigation to arrest the accused is going on.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was killed after a car hit his motorcycle near Jamba village in Karnal on Friday night when he was returning from Kurukshetra. The deceased has been identified as Vikram Singh, a resident of Sanwat village of Karnal district.

Police said that an FIR has been registered under section 279, 337 and 304A of the IPC.