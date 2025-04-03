Waqf bill violates Article 14 of Constitution: Sangrur MP Meet Hayer

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday opposed the Waqf Bill in Parliament, claiming that the BJP-led central government introduced it to grab Waqf properties. AAP MP Meet Hayer said that he would do his best to fulfil the promise made to the residents of Malerkotla and oppose this bill. (HT File)

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Meet Hayer stated that the Waqf Bill would enable the BJP government to interfere in the affairs of minority communities. “Today, there is an attack on Waqf. In future, there may be tinkering with matters of other religious minorities like Sikhs, Buddhists etc. With this bill, Article 14 has been directly violated,” the Sangrur MP claimed.

The MP said that the government talked about implementing the recommendations of the Sachar Committee, but the same report also mentioned that 70% of the Waqf Board properties in the country had been occupied and 355 were in the possession of the government.

“What has the government done about this?” he asked, stating that many historical buildings, mosques, and educational institutions in the country were hundreds of years old and from where would they (the Union government) get the necessary papers? Meet Hayer, while citing the example of Malerkotla, which is part of his parliamentary constituency, also cautioned the central government against creating divisions based on religion. The AAP MP said that he would do his best to fulfil the promise made to the residents of Malerkotla and oppose this bill.