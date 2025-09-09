Water level in Bhakra, Pong & Ranjit Sagar dams recedes

The water levels in Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams, built over Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, have receded slightly with the decreasing inflow of water from the catchment areas. Earlier, the dams were receiving heavy water inflows, filling their reservoirs to the brim. As per the data released by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the current water level in the Pong dam is 1,391.33 feet, which was above 1,394 feet last week.

On Monday, the water inflow was recorded at 35,439 cusecs as compared to 98,418 cusecs on Saturday. As much as 65,003 cusecs is being released into the Beas through turbines and spillway gates. The water level in the dam is 27.35 feet higher than the corresponding day of the previous year, when it recorded 1363.98 feet.

The water level in Bhakra dam’s Gobind Sagar Lake was 1677. 39 feet, almost three feet below the danger mark of 1680 feet. On Saturday, the level was 1678.14 feet. The dam recorded an increase of 33.71 feet in the water level than last year on the corresponding day.

The inflow into the Bhakra dam was 55,338 cusecs on Monday, while it recorded an inflow of 62,481 cusecs on Saturday. The dam released 65,000 cusecs of water downstream through the dam’s turbines for power generation.

The water level in the Ranjit Sagar dam is 524.55 metres from 525.37 metres last week The danger mark is 527.91 metres. The inflow in the reservoir is 19,782 cusecs, while 29,298 cusecs is being released downstream into the Ravi.

The catchment areas of the three dams in Himachal Pradesh had witnessed a heavy spell of rainfall since the beginning of August.