Women-led growth a key priority for Modi govt: Nadda in Rohtak

Rohtak on Wednesday witnessed a string of events to mark the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti, with Union health minister JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini leading a day packed with health, environment, and welfare initiatives. Union health minister JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launching the Poshan Abhiyaan in Rohtak on Wednesday. Also present are cooperation minister Arvind Sharma, health minister Aarti Singh Rao. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

The day began early with CM Nayab Singh Saini flagging off a marathon in Rohtak, where he urged youth to shun drugs and embrace fitness as a way of life. The run drew enthusiastic participation from schoolchildren, sportspersons and residents of the city.

Following this, the leaders moved to Sector 2, where Union minister JP Nadda, CM Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana cooperation minister Arvind Sharma, health minister Arti Singh Rao, and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli jointly inaugurated the “Namo Van” on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday by planting saplings. Around 10,000 trees are planned to be planted with the active participation of Rohtak residents.

Interacting with nature lovers and women volunteers, Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a clean, green and healthy India could only be realised with people’s collective effort. He encouraged women to take leadership in environmental protection, just as they diligently manage households. Several women present pledged to support the campaign.

At Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, Nadda inaugurated the 8th Poshan Maah and health camps under the nationwide “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” campaign launched by PM Modi from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. He launched the drive by feeding a child a nutritious meal.

“This campaign is a historic step towards strengthening healthcare and nutrition facilities for women and children. It reflects progress in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of women-led development,” Nadda said.

Nadda and Saini, joined by local MLAs, visited health check-up camps for women and a special immunisation drive. They also honoured cancer survivors as “Cancer Champions” and administered an oath to promote organ donation. Saini applauded the sarpanches of Samchana, Kharawar and Bhaini Surjan villages for achieving higher girl birth rates than boys.

In the afternoon, attention turned to artisans as Saini launched the Mukhyamantri Vishwakarma Samman Yojana at a state-level Vishwakarma Jayanti and Labour Day function in Rohtak. Ministers, MLAs, local leaders and members of the Vishwakarma community attended the programme.

Under the scheme, artisans who undergo training through the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana will receive a ₹5,000 top-up incentive from the state. Saini also announced a ₹31 lakh grant to the Vishwakarma Education Committee, Rohtak, besides promising land allotment under HSVP rules. Outstanding artisans, including Mahendra Kumar (Faridabad), Deepak (Kurukshetra), Shiv Kumar (Rewari), Khemraj (Panipat), Surender Kumar (Rewari) and Kedar (Faridabad), were felicitated with awards.

Saini said it was a fortunate coincidence that the day marked both PM Modi’s birthday—whom he described as the architect of “New India”—and Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti, symbolising skill, craftsmanship and innovation.

With inputs from PTI