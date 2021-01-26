AAP says violence has weakened the farmers’ movement, condemns attack
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been supporting the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws, condemned the violent protests on Tuesday and also blamed the Central government for “allowing” Delhi’s law and order situation to deteriorate from bad to worse.
In a statement issued by the party, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP said the violence has only weakened the farmers’ protest.
“We strongly condemn the violence seen in today [Tuesday]’s protest. It is regrettable that the Central government allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months,” said the party in its statement.
“Farmer leaders have said that those who indulged in violence today were not part of the movement and were external elements. Whoever they were, the violence has certainly weakened the movement which was going on so peacefully and in a disciplined manner,” the AAP said.
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has visited the protesting farmers at the Singhu border at least twice. He visited the border on December 7 to review the arrangements made for them by the Delhi government which included tents and sanitation facilities.
On December 8, when the protesting farmers had called for a Bharat Bandh, Kejriwal had alleged that he wanted to visit the farmers at Singhu but was instead put on “house arrest” by the Delhi Police.
On December 27, he visited Singhu border again to participate at a cultural event organised by the Delhi government.
