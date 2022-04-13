Centre seeks report on JNU violence, students body demands judicial probe
- At least 16 students were injured after two groups of students belonging to the Left-affiliated outfits and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly clashed in the Kaveri hostel mess on Sunday evening.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the violence on campus over a havan and non-vegetarian food on hotel mess menu on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, even as the Union education ministry sought a report from the university over the incident.
At least 16 students were injured after two groups of students belonging to the Left-affiliated outfits and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly clashed in the Kaveri hostel mess on Sunday evening. While the Left-wing students alleged that ABVP members assaulted students after objecting to non-vegetarian food on mess menu, ABVP has maintained that Leftist students disrupted a havan organised on Ram Navmi at the hostel.
The JNU teachers association also issued a statement on Tuesday, expressing concern over the statement issued by the registrar on Monday, which, according to them, gave a “communal colour” to the incident.
In the statement over the incident, the registrar said some students tried to disrupt a havan organised at the Kaveri Hostel, and advised all students exercise restraint. “To give a communal dimension to the whole incident, when none existed, by none other than the registrar himself, is most unfortunate. Moreover, the registrar seems to have already passed a judgment without any enquiry...,” JNUTA said in a statement.
A JNUSU delegation on Tuesday approached the vice-chancellor to put forth their demands seeking an independent judicial enquiry to probe Sunday violence but could not meet her. The student body was asked to place a formal appointment request for a meeting with the vice-chancellor which is likely to take place on Wednesday. The delegation has also demanded that the university rescind its statement issued on Monday.
Apeksha Priyadarshini, one of the members of the delegation, said the union was seeking judicial inquiry into Sunday’s violence, withdrawal of the university’s statement issued on Monday, and action against culprits.
JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the JNU registrar could not be contacted as calls and text messages sent to them remained unanswered.
-
Govt to send inmates of old age homes on free pilgrimage: CM
Announcing the Delhi government's plan to increase the number of old age homes in the city from four to 12, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared that the elderly citizens in old age homes will be taken for a free pilgrimage to a destination of their choice under the Delhi government's ongoing Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna.
-
Man beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter
A 45-year-old man died and at least four others were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people, who reportedly caught them slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi's Chhawla village in the early hours of Monday, police said. While Ram's was identified as one Raja Ram, three of those injured were Muslims, police said.
-
Plantation target for fiscal 2022-23 set at 3.5 million
Elhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has set a target of planting 3.54 million saplings across the Capital in the financial year 2022-23, adding that a “Mega Tree Plantation Drive” will kick off the programme soon. The government had set a target of planting around 3.3 million saplings last year but it managed to plant close to 3.5 million saplings, Rai said on Tuesday.
-
New U-turn near Shankar Chowk to bring down congestion on Gurugram E-way
To reduce congestion at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as Rao Gajraj Singh Marg in Udyog Vihar, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation opened a new U-turn on the left-most service lane of the expressway, around 50 metres ahead of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit number 18 of the expressway, which leads commuters towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.
-
Centre, state spar in Supreme Court over Delhi govt’s powers
The Delhi government can be restricted from passing laws on subjects other than just land, police and public order, the Union government submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday while demanding a fresh adjudication by a Constitution bench to set the boundaries of the legislative powers of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics