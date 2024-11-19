Delhi assembly to meet for winter session from Nov 29, BJP calls for Question Hour

The Delhi legislative assembly will reconvene for the winter session from November 29 to December 3, according to a notification issued by the assembly secretariat on Monday. The Delhi Legislative Assembly. (FILE)

This session holds strategic political importance as Delhi is slated for assembly elections early in 2025. Key issues such as pollution, civic governance, and public welfare programs are expected to dominate discussions, offering leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a crucial platform to set the tone for their campaigns.

The notification from assembly secretary Ranjeet Singh states: “Hon’ble members are informed that the sitting of the third part of fifth session of seventh legislative assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be reconvened on Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 11am in the assembly hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi.”

It adds: “The sitting of the legislative assembly has been tentatively fixed for November 29 (Friday), December 2 (Monday), December 3 (Tuesday) subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the house may be extended.”

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the assembly and BJP legislator Vijender Gupta alleged that the AAP government has not included a provision for a Question Hour in the session, and demanded its inclusion.

In a letter addressed to speaker Ram Niwas Goel, BJP’s Gupta said, “Legislators are accountable to the people in their constituencies, and the assembly serves as the only platform where they can raise their constituency’s issues during Question Hour and demand solutions from the government. If there is no question hour in the session, how will legislators bring their issues to the government’s attention?” he added.

Gupta said that short-duration discussions and calling attention to motions should also be allowed in the assembly to ensure participation of legislators.

The AAP did not comment on the matter.