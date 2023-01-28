Delhi: Drunk driver hits two traffic cops in Dwarka Sector 1, booked

Two head constables of Delhi Traffic Police were injured after an inebriated driver hit them with his car to avoid a fine for breaking traffic rules in Dwarka Sector-1 area on Friday afternoon, police said.

After hitting the two policemen, the car driver fled the spot in his car. However, some police personnel of Dwarka police district who were present around the accident spot chased the car for nearly two kilometres and intercepted it. The driver, identified as Santosh Bahadur, who is from Nepal, panicked and rammed the vehicle into an electric pole. He was arrested and booked for attempt to murder and obstructing as well as injuring policemen on duty, said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava.

DCP Mandava said that around 2pm, a team of the traffic police was checking vehicles for traffic violations on a road in Dwarka Sector-1. At 2.15pm, two head constables, Vikas, 32, and Surat Singh,40, saw a Maruti Ertiga car and signalled its driver to stop. Instead of following their instructions, the driver accelerated and hit the two policemen with his car. Both fell and injured their heads. They were admitted to a nearby hospital. While Vikas, who suffered a serious head injury, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), Singh was discharged after medical attention, said Mandava.

“Some police personnel from our district chased the car for around 2km and intercepted the vehicle. Bahadur rammed the car into a pole and stopped. He was nabbed and found drunk. He was taken to a hospital, where his medical examination showed that his blood alcohol content was six times higher than the permissible limit. He was arrested after a case registered at Dwarka South police station,” said the DCP.

“The car belongs to Bahadur’s friend. He had consumed alcohol with his friend and was returning to his home in JJ Colony Dwarka Sector-1 when the accident took place. He confessed that he hit the policemen to avoid getting caught for driving under the influence of alcohol,” added the DCP.