Delhi govt launches chatbot, website on pollution

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday launched a chatbot and website to facilitate people’s participation in the fight against pollution.

Speaking to the media about the ‘Paryavaran Saathi’ chatbot, Rai said that people can share the steps they are taking to fight pollution on WhatsApp number (9650414141), and they will be awarded points. This initiative has been started to encourage people to be more mindful of environmental concerns and also contribute towards managing it. The top 100 performers will be honoured, he said.

“They can share the steps they are taking at the local level to fight pollution. For instance, if they are using public transportation, they can share pictures and if they are forming nukkad (street) teams to fight pollution, they can tell us about their programme,” Rai said.

He added, “They will be awarded points on the basis of their initiatives… 100 people will be shortlisted and honoured. The chatbot has been made in partnership with UNICEF.”

The minister also announced the revamp of a one-stop website – www.delhifightspollution.in – which will let people know about the pollution levels in the national capital, and the steps they can take to control various types of pollution.