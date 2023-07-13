Delhi HC refuses to stay call for inviting applications for UPSC mains exam

The Delhi High court on Thursday refused to stay the decision of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) inviting applications for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The application was filed in a pending petition by 17 unsuccessful aspirants seeking previous year’s examination. (Representative file image)

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the application filed by a few civil services aspirants seeking a direction to stay the “Detailed Application Form-1” dated July 10, 2023, issued by the UPSC for the examination.

“Application dismissed,” the judge said.

The application was filed in a pending petition by 17 unsuccessful aspirants seeking the answer key of the preliminary examination held earlier this year.

The counsel for the petitioners urged the high court to stay the invitation to apply for the mains application, saying else their main petition which concerns the results of the preliminary round of tests would become infructuous.

However, the high court orally remarked that the exam is important for “talented people” and not those filing writ petitions.

On July 3, the high court had asked the UPSC to file its preliminary objections in the main petition. However, it had refused to issue notice on the plea and listed the matter for July 26.

