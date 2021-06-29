Delhi opens up: Fashion designers feel optimistic

The second wave of the Covid-19 crisis and lockdown brought the fashion industry to a halt once again. Production and sales were severely hit by the temporary closure of manufacturing units, stores. However, now with the ease in restrictions, Delhi designers feel hopeful about bouncing back to business.

“We opened just a few days ago and business has been encouraging. I’m surprised to see such numbers already,” says Rahul Mishra. Echoing the sentiment, Gaurav Gupta says, “Couture clients were waiting to visit the store in Mehrauli and my other store is getting decent footfall as well.”

The stores have reopened with utmost safety precautions after the hiatus. “People were locked in and want to feel normal once again. The stores are following safety protocols, are well-ventilated,” says Namrata Joshipura. Designers are also ensuring the garments for trial are well sanitised.

And in a move to entice shoppers, some are offering rare discounts. Mishra says, “We don’t give discounts usually, but stores were shut for two months. So we are offering off on certain pieces for a week.”

However, many are still encouraging virtual meetings to maintain social distance. Suneet Varma says, “People are getting more comfortable buying digitally, especially the NRI and international clients. But a few personalised appointments are also there.”

Although there is limited clientele at any given time, but digital sales have seen higher conversions. Gupta is also advocating a combination of offline and online appointments. “Before fixing an offline meet, all queries and concerns are considered to lessen visits to the store,” he adds.

Despite reopening, some designers are facing challenges due to vaccine hesitancy among artisans and taking the onus of inoculation on themselves. Anju Modi says, “Kaarigars went back to their villages and are coming back now. We have to get them vaccinated.” Joshipura also feels this is their responsibility. “Some kaarigars are afraid to get vaccinated, but we are assisting them in getting slots booked,” she says.

Nevertheless, the sudden break has been a moment to pause and reflect for many including Modi who says, “We have taken this time to restructure our way of working. We are doing more in-depth research, thinking of holistic ways, consuming less and becoming more conscious of the wastage.”