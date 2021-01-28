IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi riots: State govt prosecutor hiding relevant info, cops tell SC
A view of Supreme Court. (HT Archive)
A view of Supreme Court. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi riots: State govt prosecutor hiding relevant info, cops tell SC

According to the Delhi Police, this was not an isolated incident and the same prosecutor had been acting in this manner in other cases too, wherein he had not intimated the special prosecutor or the police officials in the high court
READ FULL STORY
By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:18 AM IST

Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged before the Supreme Court that a city government prosecutor had been deliberately hiding relevant information from the department about the February 2020 Delhi riots cases, resulting in the grant of bail to an accused.

Even as the top court sought to steer clear of controversy, a new chapter unfolded in the Delhi Police versus Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government saga before a bench led by justice Ashok Bhushan when the police claimed that one of the accused in the riots cases got out on bail because the prosecutor withheld the information about the case before the high court.

Also Read: 700 victims of Delhi riots file claims for damages

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee, appearing for the police, complained that the city government’s additional public prosecutor was well aware that the Central government had appointed special counsel to deal with the Delhi riots cases, but the former chose not to communicate this to the investigating agency when bail petition of the accused, one Iliyas, came up for hearing.

Challenging the bail order of August 25, 2020, the ASG added: “It is a completely strange situation where the additional public prosecutor does not communicate it to the police officials attached with the high court and instead he makes a wrong statement that he had informed a deputy commissioner of police about it.”

He added: “My lords are well aware about the situations in Delhi. Here, the special prosecutor is not even informed and the high court also gives bail to the accused without issuing a notice to the special prosecutor.”

The petition, filed by the Delhi Police, had alleged that the city government’s prosecutor “withheld” the information from the investigating agency, appeared in the matter without authorisation and made statements which led to a propitious order for the accused in question.

According to the Delhi Police, this was not an isolated incident and the same prosecutor had been acting in this manner in other cases too wherein he had not intimated either the special prosecutor or the police officials present in the high court.

Banerjee also submitted that the two police officers have filed their personal affidavits to state that they were not informed about the bail hearing of Iliyas, who has been booked under charges of attempted murder, rioting and arson in a first information report lodged at Dayal Pur police station.

The ASG also called the high court order “strange” as it failed to take into account the charge sheet filed against the accused and the presence of several pieces incriminating evidence against him.

The bench, however, told Banerjee that the correct course of action for the Delhi Police would be to persuade the high court to review its order and seek a cancellation there.

“We have a limited scope here. We cannot entertain your petition here. You should persuade the high court to review its order. It shall also be open for you to seek cancellation of the bail,” the bench, which also included justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, told the ASG.

The order then recorded: “We do not find any ground to entertain this special leave petition. The special leave petition is dismissed. We, however, observe that it shall be open for the prosecution to make an application for cancellation of bail, if appropriate grounds are made out.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021.(PTI)
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi police registers case against banned outfit Sikhs for Justice under UAPA

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Delhi Police has registered a case against the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of IPC for provoking people for Referendum-2020, demanding a separate Sikh state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
delhi news

Mild earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:40 AM IST
NCS is carrying out a geophysical survey, analysis and interpretation of satellite imageries and geological field investigations for accurate assessment of seismic hazard in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cold wave had swept the city on Tuesday, too, with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
A cold wave had swept the city on Tuesday, too, with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Cold wave in Delhi, minimum drops to 3.8 degrees Celsius

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:32 AM IST
An IMD official said cold wave conditions are likely on Friday as well. The minimum temperature is predicted to settle around four degrees Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr KK Aggarwal during a live video. (@BlackKn59506535/Twitter screengrab)
Dr KK Aggarwal during a live video. (@BlackKn59506535/Twitter screengrab)
delhi news

Delhi doctor takes vaccine, angry wife says ‘why couldn’t you take me along’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:31 AM IST
As the clipping has gone viral, the senior physician issued a statement on Facebook saying, “I am aware of a video of myself that is doing rounds and I am glad I provide people with a moment of levity in these tough times."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Supreme Court. (HT Archive)
A view of Supreme Court. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi riots: State govt prosecutor hiding relevant info, cops tell SC

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:18 AM IST
According to the Delhi Police, this was not an isolated incident and the same prosecutor had been acting in this manner in other cases too, wherein he had not intimated the special prosecutor or the police officials in the high court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday remained under the ‘very poor’ category.(ANI file photo)
Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday remained under the ‘very poor’ category.(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Blanket of fog shrouds Delhi, IMD predicts minimum temperature of 4°C

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:36 AM IST
The national capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 °C on Wednesday, three notches below the normal. On Sunday, the maximum temperature had dropped to 15°C, six notches below the normal and was the lowest in January so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers load goods onto a truck after the ongoing protest was called off at Chilla (Delhi-UP border) near Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Farmers load goods onto a truck after the ongoing protest was called off at Chilla (Delhi-UP border) near Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Traffic resumes at Delhi’s Chilla border, others remain shut

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The Noida to Delhi carriageway had been closed since the protesters began their demonstration there. The Delhi to Noida carriageway was open
READ FULL STORY
Close
The entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila metro station will remain closed on Thursday, DMRC said. (File Photo )
The entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila metro station will remain closed on Thursday, DMRC said. (File Photo )
delhi news

Entry gates of Delhi’s Lal Quila, Jama Masjid metro stations closed: DMRC

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Security across several places in Delhi has been heightened, especially at the Red Fort and farmers’ protest sites following violence at the tractor rally on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel at barricades put up at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)
Security personnel at barricades put up at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)
delhi news

Confusion led to chaos at Ghazipur, says farmer leader

By karn pratap singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:36 AM IST
  • Sunil Choudhary, a farmer from Noida, said he was present near the MCD toll booth on the NH-24 service lane when some farmers began the tractor rally around 9.30am, much before the scheduled time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest published electoral roll by the chief electoral officer of Delhi shall be used for the purpose of these bye-elections, the statement said.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
The latest published electoral roll by the chief electoral officer of Delhi shall be used for the purpose of these bye-elections, the statement said.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Bypolls to 5 municipal wards in Delhi to be held on Feb 28

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 AM IST
The bypolls will be held for two wards under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), the State Election Commission of Delhi said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tea shack is also special because it has survived the drastic changes South Extension has undergone over the recent years.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
The tea shack is also special because it has survived the drastic changes South Extension has undergone over the recent years.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: A South Extension survivor

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:07 AM IST
  • A modest establishment that has outlived a great number of landmarks in the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the turnout seeing an increase since the 53.3% recorded during the nationwide roll-out on January 16, more vaccination sites are likely to be opened from Thursday.(AFP)
With the turnout seeing an increase since the 53.3% recorded during the nationwide roll-out on January 16, more vaccination sites are likely to be opened from Thursday.(AFP)
delhi news

Vaccination turnout dips to 80.8% after 91% got Covid jabs on Monday

By Abhishek Dey, Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:26 AM IST
  • An out-of-schedule vaccination drive was conducted on Wednesday in Delhi to make up for Republic Day holiday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Ghazipur on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Farmers at Ghazipur on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Nationwide public meets, fast on Jan 30: Protesters

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:22 AM IST
  • At the press conference, the leaders also questioned why the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (Punjab) was allowed to set up a fresh stage on the police side of the barricades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior PWD official said that steel and iron railings of nearly 200 metres were damaged at ITO, 100 metres of cement railings were pulled down at the Netaji Subhash Marg near Red Fort, and the iron railing on the central verge was broken on Vikas Marg.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
A senior PWD official said that steel and iron railings of nearly 200 metres were damaged at ITO, 100 metres of cement railings were pulled down at the Netaji Subhash Marg near Red Fort, and the iron railing on the central verge was broken on Vikas Marg.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
delhi news

Property worth crores destroyed, still gauging damage, say officials

By Soumya Pillai, Ashish Mishra, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:19 AM IST
  • Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the damage estimation process began almost immediately, but estimates peg it at nearly 1 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both parties also ended up identifying a man named Amrik Singh, who purportedly shared photos and videos on social media and claimed to have taken part in the violence at Red Fort.(Amal KS/HT Photos)
Both parties also ended up identifying a man named Amrik Singh, who purportedly shared photos and videos on social media and claimed to have taken part in the violence at Red Fort.(Amal KS/HT Photos)
delhi news

AAP spars with BJP over violent twist to farm rally

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:06 AM IST
  • The BJP said wifi connections provided by aap were used by ‘miscreants’ to spread misinformation on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP