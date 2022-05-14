Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic products from June 1
Delhi Government has decided to ban single-use plastic products in Delhi Secretariat from June 1 onwards.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today informed, ''Single-use plastic goods will be prohibited at the Delhi Secretariat beginning June 1. In the first phase, the use-and-throw pens and water bottles will be prohibited in the Delhi Secretariat. Also, banners, posters, and food cutlery made from Single-use plastic will also be banned in the Delhi Secretariat premises.''
Gopal Rai said, ''The Environment Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking all appropriate steps to combat pollution. The department has also launched a Summer Action Plan to combat the city's rising pollution levels. Single-use plastic contributes significantly to pollution in such circumstances. Plastic spoons and forks, straws, polythene, plastic glasses, and others are made of single-use plastics that cannot be reused are discarded.''
''Many individuals try to destroy plastic products by burning it or dumping it on the ground which contributes greatly to air, water, and land pollution, and poses a major hazard to the environment. Also, given their lightweight, single-use plastic materials have been observed to easily travel through air and water, causing surrounding sewage or drainage systems to choke, and leads to problems of waterlogging,'' he added.
Environment Minister also said that to limit the usage of single-use plastic objects, a public awareness campaign is required. "Instead of using single-use water bottles and cutlery, bamboo, glass/porcelain, metal, or paper cutlery will be used. Moreover, the use of reusable gel/ball/ink pens will be encouraged instead of use-and-throw pens, and only cloth or paper banners will be used to make banners and posters'', added Gopal Rai.
-
Ludhiana | Four family courts provided counsellor
As many as four family courts exclusively dealing with cases involving matrimonial disputes in Ludhiana have been provided with a counsellor each by the District Legal Services Authority. At the National Lok Adalats on Saturday, as many as 161 cases were settled in family courts. The four counsellors appointed include Neetu Chandoke, Rajwant Kaur, Ripin Makhija and Parminder Singh. A compensation of ₹167.06 crore was realised.
-
Yogi Adityanath inspects four-lane road work in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected an under-construction four-lane road from Nakha road to Sports College in Gorakhpur on Saturday. He also laid stress on ensuring quality work on a nullah being constructed on Deoria by-pass road. While carrying out the inspection, Yogi Adityanath also met children, enquired about their studies and gave them chocolates. Yogi Adityanath also visited the residence of former president of Bar Association Suresh Shukla to condole his demise.
-
Maharashtra has only four government mental hospitals
PUNE As per information received under the Right to Information Act from the mental health department of the Government of Maharashtra, 184 private nursing homes have been registered in the state, with only four regional mental hospitals functioning as of May 14. Out of six divisions in Maharashtra, Pune, Konkan, and Nagpur divisions have mental hospitals. Vidharbha and Marathwada region records the highest number of suicide cases and has negligible mental healthcare facilities.
-
Mundka fire: Delhi oppn parties allege delay in firefighting, demand probe
At least 27 people have so far died and 12 sustained injuries in the fire tragedy. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the death toll can go up as more charred remains were recovered from inside the building during rescue operations on Saturday. Delhi Police said they are doin DNA testing to ascertain the identity of the deceased persons, and so far, as many as seven bodies have been positively identified.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU accords warm welcome to NRI girls hostellers
The senior hostellers of NRI girls' hostel of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a freshers' party titled 'Lumiere 2022' on Saturday. In the guessing game, where the participants were blindfolded and had to guess the props by touching or smelling, Kanwardeep Kaur Jannat, Sukhmani Sahib Kaur and Kashish bagged the first three positions, respectively. Musical chair game was won by Nandita and Sukhmani.
