Delhi’s three civic bodies unified after a decade: What it means
The decade-old trifurcation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi - to decentralise urban local governance in the national capital - came to an end Sunday with a unified MCD formally taking charge. Ashwini Kumar, a 1992 batch IAS officer, and Gyanesh Bharti, a 1998 batch officer, took charge as special officer appointed by the central government and the MCD Commissioner.
Kumar will be the top authority handling the civic affairs till a new House is elected.
The merging of three civic bodies - the North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations - was accompanied by a political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party that is in power at the centre and the Aam Aadmi Party that holds the government in Delhi. The AAP called the entire process a 'tactic to delay elections' for all three civic bodies.
Delimitation, reshuffling ahead
With a unified MCD now in place - and a special officer and new commissioner in charge - the reshuffling and reorganisation of municipal staff is also likely to begin.
Civic authorities had earlier said post-unification nearly 700 employees would be 'surplus' and noted that it would be a challenge to accommodate all. "Those working on deputation will be repatriated to their parent departments to accommodate employees in the unified MCD," an official told PTI.
The unification has also reduced the number of city wards - from 272 to 250 - which means the MCD will have to undergo a delimitation exercise before the election, news agency PTI said.
The centre will form a delimitation commission to carry out the demarcation of wards.
Trifurcation of MCD
The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during the late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's tenure as chief minister. A bill to unify the three bodies was approved by the Lok Sabha on March 30 and by the Rajya Sabha on April 5.
The bill became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent on April 18.
Maharashtra cuts VAT on petrol & diesel prices after Centre slashes excise
The Maharashtra government on Sunday reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹2.08 per litre and ₹1.44 per litre respectively. The reduction will be implemented with immediate effect, the Maharashtra government statement added. The Maharashtra government's move comes a day after the Centre reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6 per litre respectively.
Hemkund Sahib shrine portals open for devotees, with cap in daily pilgrim influx
The portals of Hemkund Sahib, one of the most revered shrines of the Sikh community, opened for devotees amid religious chants on Sunday Morning in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The Hemkund Sahib Yatra was affected due to the Covid 19 pandemic for the past two years but this time it is starting with a cap on the daily pilgrim influx. Last year, over 10,000 pilgrims visited the shrine compared to around 8,500 in 2020.
‘Too much deadly gas…': Note at alleged suicide of mother, 2 daughters in Delhi
'Too much deadly gas… Do not light match, candle or anything… Be careful… hazardous gas' - words of warning found on an alleged suicide note (one of three) in Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Saturday evening, where a 55-year-old woman and hManju'stwo daughters were found dead in a chilling incident. There were also three small, scented candles. Police have said further inquiries are underway. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify these details at this time.
Punjab: Six-year-old boy falls into 100-ft deep borewell; Army, NDRF at spot
A six-year-old child fell into a 100-feet deep borewell at a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday while playing in a field. A team of the National Disaster Relief Force and the Indian Army have arrived at the spot to bring the child out of the well. The incident took place in Khyala village of Hoshiarpur. According to reports, the child was playing in a field when a few stray dogs started chasing him.
Delhi woman dies falling off flyover after SUV collided with divider
A woman succumbed to 45-year-old Poonam Bhatia's injuries, while her son received severe injuries after a Scorpio vehicle in which they are travelling collided with the divider at north Delhi's Satyawati flyover on early Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Poonam Bhatia, while her son, 21-year-old Vats, is reportedly still at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. The SUV was being driven by Vats. The car was crushed in front.
