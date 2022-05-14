DTC board approves induction of 1,500 more e-buses
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board on Friday approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet. These buses and another batch of 300 e-buses, which have already started arriving, are the DTC’s first procurement in at least a decade since the Commonwealth Games in 2010.
This month, at least 100 e-buses are likely to be rolled out in two batches of 50 each, senior transport officials said. These 100 buses are a part of the 300 e-buses ordered by the DTC and two have already been pressed into service.
Transport minister and DTC Board chairman Kailash Gahlot said, “With the induction of electric buses on such a large scale, augmentation of infrastructure and demand incentives to consumers, we don’t intend to leave any stone unturned in making Delhi the EV capital of the world.”
“Over the past nine to 10 months, we have held rigorous meetings to understand the shortcomings in DTC’s tender documents and plugged the gaps. I have personally been monitoring the entire bus procurement plan and we finally have good news. After more than a decade, DTC will finally roll out 1,800 new buses over a span of 20 months from now,” said Gahlot.
He said the entire batch of 300 e-buses will be pressed into service by the end of December this year. As for the remaining buses, the minister said the Delhi government has been sanctioned 1,500 e-buses by the central government.
The DTC Board had already approved the procurement of 921 buses under FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicle) category and the remaining 579 buses under non FAME-II category. For the 579 buses in the non-FAME category, the Delhi government will provide a subsidy of ₹262.04 crore, on par with the FAME-II subsidy.
The DTC Board also resolved to provide in-principle approval to procure 75 (38 non-AC and 37 AC) CNG standard floor buses for interstate operations. They will ply on 11 routes across five states (Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab) and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The routes will be Delhi-Rishikesh, Delhi-Haridwar, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Haldwani, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Bareilly, Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-Patiala.
“With Interstate services, we want to make travel more convenient for Delhi residents to and from other states, as well as expand our quality services to other geographies. By bringing more women into our workforce and making them part of our transportation system, we also want to ensure that public transportation becomes safer and equitable for all citizens of Delhi,” the minister said.
The Board also decided to enhance the stipend paid to women candidates during their training period, as drivers on contract basis, from ₹6,000 per month to ₹12,000 a month, with HMV (heavy motor vehicle) driving licence.
Delhi currently has 7,081 buses of which 3,762 are DTC buses and 3,319 are cluster buses. As per a Supreme Court’s mandate, Delhi should have 11,000 buses to cater to its population of nearly 20 million.
-
Govt progs:Subsidiary warrant of precedence to guide officials in selecting chief guests
Lucknow: Officials posted in various districts are often in a quandary when it comes to selecting chief guests for government programmes in Uttar Pradesh. A Government Order (GO) dated May 11 has been issued clarifying the provisions of 'subsidiary warrant of precedence' that lists the dignitaries in order of precedence for the purpose of according protocol at various government programmes.
-
FRI Dehradun to audit tree transplantation in Delhi so far: Rai
The Delhi government on Friday constituted a nine-member green cover development committee to enrich and increase Delhi's green cover and said it will also engage the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun to independently audit the tree transplantation done by all departments to monitor progress on ground. The Forest Research Institute Dehradun will also audit the tree transplantation carried out by the departments that have received approval for tree transplantation thus far, environment minister Gopal Rai further said.
-
Former mayor clarifies that new Balgandharva Rangmandir need of the hour
With rumours and allegations flying around ever since the draft of the new Balgandharva Rangmandir was announced, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol made his intentions clear before the media by calling it a genuine need for a better auditorium in the city. He added that the current intake for Balgandharva Rangmandir is 1,200 slots for plays and other programmes.
-
RMILMS holds education programme on ‘asthma and allergies’
The department of paediatrics at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences organised a continued medical education programme on 'asthma and allergies' to mark the world asthma day on Friday. Dean Dr Nujhat Hussain and CMS Dr Rajan Bhatnagar were present for the inauguration ceremony. The programme was conducted by Dr Shetanshu Srivastava, organising secretary of the programme and head of the department of paediatrics, Dr Dipti Agarwal.
-
Tea, water at Jewar toll plaza to ensure drivers on Yamuna Expressway stay awake
Following the accident on Yamuna Expressway early Thursday wherein five people were killed and two injured, the traffic police and employees of Jewar toll plaza are launching awareness campaigns and taking steps to ensure drivers don't fall asleep at the wheel, officials said Friday. Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar said the traffic police will increase the use of speed radars on Yamuna Expressway to keep a check on vehicles. While the woman is better, the driver remains critical.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics