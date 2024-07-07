DU students union alleges president holds dual XII marksheets

The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) vice president Abhi Dahiya has submitted a complaint to the vice chancellor of the university saying the DUSU president holds two marksheets for his 12th board examination, and asked him to take action in the matter. (Representational Image) A DU official said, “It has also been mentioned in the agenda of the upcoming academic council meeting, which is to be held on July 12.” (HT Photo)

The complaint by Abhi Dahiya, who is affiliated to the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), says that Tushar Dedha, an MA student in Buddhism, holds one marksheet from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and one from the Madyamik Siksha Parishad Uttar Pradesh Board.

The complaint submitted to the VC, as seen by HT, says, “…in case of Mr Tushar Dedha he holds two marksheets from two different boards both passed in year 2016 which is in total violation of examination bye-laws of CBSE and Madyamik Siksha Parishad Uttar Pradesh Board and therefore, both the marksheets are void.”

Dedha, who is affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), did not deny that he holds two simultaneous degrees for his 12th board exams.

“All my marksheets and records are in order. I have only used my Uttar Pradesh board results for my higher education and not the CBSE one. There are precedents in Supreme Court cases where it has been established that as long as you use one marksheet, there is no problem. I will lodge a defamation case against the complainants,” Dedha said.

A second ABVP member said, “The case of Kuldeep Kumar Pathak versus State of UP and others of 2016 is a precedent. A similar case is true for Dedha. Since he has only used one marksheet, there should not be any problem.”

Dedha holds a BA (Prog) from Satyawati college and was elected as the DUSU president last September.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and NSUI, DU, have demanded immediate action in the matter. The complaint also says, “...Tushar Dedha election result for the post of president of DUSU should be declared as null and void.”

The DU administration said that they are looking into the matter. A DU official said, “It has also been mentioned in the agenda of the upcoming academic council meeting, which is to be held on July 12. It has been passed by the VC and will be reported during the AC meeting.”