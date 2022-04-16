Govt alert, no need to panic, says Kejriwal
- “We are keeping a close eye on rising coronavirus cases. Hospital admissions are not increasing, so there is no need to panic. There is nothing to worry about as of now,” the chief minister said, according to a statement issued by the office of the state health minister.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases, but added that the minor uptick in the infections should not cause any alarm because hospitalisations continue to remain negligible, with 99.5% Covid-19 beds in city hospitals and all beds in Covid care centres vacant.
Health minister Satyendar Jain appealed to Delhi residents to get vaccinated, if they hadn’t, and wear a mask. “Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should take it as soon as possible,” he said.
He added, “Wearing a mask while leaving the house can prevent most cases. Even though cases of the coronavirus have increased in Delhi, the number of patients admitted to hospitals is still normal.”
Allaying concerns over the XE sub-variant of the Sars Cov-2, which causes Covid-19, Jain said that it has not been included in the list of variants of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).
“So there is no need to panic. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on April 20 to discuss the rise in the cases, and measures to contain the spread of the disease,” he added.
The national capital recorded 366 cases on Friday, at a test positivity rate of 3.95%.
Govt preparing 65k beds
The state has directed officials of the health department to keep an eye on the developing situation, said people aware of the matter.
“Around 37,000 Covid beds and 10,594 Covid ICU beds have been prepared in the city. “If the infection spreads, the government has planned to increase 100 oxygen beds in every ward of Delhi within two weeks. In such a situation, the Delhi government plans to prepare 65,000 beds, so that no person has to face a shortage of beds in an emergency situation,” the government said in the statement.
The government also said if the Centre issues guidelines to provide free precautionary doses to every eligible person in government facilities, the Delhi government will implement it. Currently, the precaution dose is free in government facilities for those aged above 60, as well as health care and frontline workers. Those aged between 18 and 60 need to get the paid shot in private facilities.
However, the first and second doses are free for all eligible people in government facilities.
The government has also asked all hospitals to stay alert, and added that the number of RT-PCR tests will be increased if “the need arises” and stressed on the need to trace contacts of Covid-positive patients.
Delhi conducted an average of 10,432 tests in the past seven days, down from an average of 22,783 at the start of the month.
O2 capacity enhanced
According to the government statement, Delhi’s oxygen capacity has been increased to 1,363.73 MT, including Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer, and PSA plant.
The health institutions have a combined capacity of oxygen cylinders of up to 217 metric tonnes and 6,000 D-type cylinders have been kept in reserve for use in an emergency, the government said.
Earlier, the oxygen refilling capacity in Delhi was 1,500 cylinders a day, but now the two cryogenic plants with a capacity of 12.5 MT will be able to fill an additional 1,400 jumbo cylinders every day, it added.
Delhi logs 366 new Covid infections
The Capital added 366 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a marginal rise from 325 the previous day, even as health experts allayed fears and said the uptick was to be expected in light of the relaxed restrictions, but stressed the importance of basic infection mitigation protocol like masking and distancing. Friday's fresh infections came on the back of 9,275 tests, with 3.95% samples returning positive results.
Man held for kidnapping 12-year-old in Ludhiana
The accused, Raju Kumar, 25, of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from 33 Futta Road, Jhabewal Chowk, following a tip-off. Raju Kumar was a tailor and worked at the shop of a friend of Kamre Alam, Munna Kumar. Raju Kumar said he was owed ₹40,000, and he kidnapped Alam's son to get his dues. The complainant, Kamre Alam of Balaji Colony of Bhamian, had lodged a missing person's complaint on April 12.
275 acres of wheat crop gutted in Ludhiana
In a major setback to farmers, wheat crop cultivated over 275 acres turned to ash after sporadic farm fires broke out in Dakaha, Raikot, Sudhar and Jagraon subdivisions of the district over the last 24 hours. Farmers have largely alleged that their crop, which was almost ready to be harvested, caught fire due to short circuit in overhead power cables. The villages that were worst affected were Chhajjawal , Talwandi, Rajoana, Rajoana Khurd and Heran.
Major fire breaks out at hosiery unit in Ludhiana
Panic gripped the congested hosiery market in Wait Ganj area after a major fire broke out at a unit near Saidan Chowk on Friday morning. The blaze broke out in Maharaja Collections at around 10:30am, around 15 minutes after the owner, Pankaj Jain, switched on the main power supply. Traders whose shops were adjacent to the burning hosiery unit also removed their stock and materials as a precautionary measure.
Burglars break into house, decamp with ₹5 lakh in Ludhiana
While a family was sound asleep, burglars broke into their house in Civil Lines, Guru Nanak Pura, and decamped with around ₹5 lakh on Tuesday night. Head constable Varinder Kumar said a case under Sections 457 (housebreaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons at the Division 8 police station.
