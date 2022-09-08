How canopy at India Gate has evolved
Modi will on Thursday inaugurate Bose’s statue along with the Kartavya Path (erstwhile Rajpath) from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as the revamped Central Vista opens to the public
Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary on January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to install a statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate “as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him”.
The announcement followed the inauguration of Bose’s hologram statue at India Gate’s canopy until the completion of a permanent one. Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the statue along with the Kartavya Path (erstwhile Rajpath) from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as the revamped Central Vista opens to the public.
The canopy once housed the statue of British monarch King George V. In their book ‘New Delhi: Making of a Capital’, authors Malvika Singh and Rudrangshu Mukherjee write the canopy along with the king’s statue came up in the shape of a memorial after his death in 1936, 500 feet from the war memorial. It was set on a pedestal in a circular pool of water.
Four pillars held up a cupola under which the king’s white marble statue was placed from where his “spirit” could survey the city he was instrumental in building, write Singh and Mukherjee.
Designed by British sculptor Charles Sargeant Jagger, the marble statue was unveiled in 1939. In less than 10 years, the British left India. The statue was removed after independence. The vacant cupola served as an aesthetic accompaniment to the memorial arch (India Gate).
In an article, historian Narayani Gupta wrote that even after the transfer of power, the marble statue ensconced in the canopy was allowed to stay till 1968. It was shifted to the Coronation Park after it was partially damaged during a public demonstration against it.
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi opposed the suggestion to have a statue of Mahatma Gandhi under the canopy. Governments turned down the proposal in 1969, 1979, and 1982. In June 1989, it was announced that a statue of Mahatma Gandhi would replace that of George V on the Mahatma’s birthday. But by September, the proposal was shot down again.
Gupta writes that Ramachandra Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was of the view that the canopy should be allowed to remain unoccupied forever to symbolise India’s resolve to not set up an imperial successor state. Nearly 54 years after the removal of George V’s statue, Bose’s sculpture will be unveiled.
Arun Yogiraj-led team of sculptors carved the jet black 29 feet granite statue of Bose from a monolithic block weighing 280 MT.
-
Who is Poornachandra Tejaswi everybody is tweeting about | 5 facts on the author
Former CM and JDS second-in-command, HD Kumaraswamy, said it is a unique experience to read the works of Tejaswi, who gave many unique contribution, including Karwalo, Kirugoorina Gayyaligalu, Abachoorina Post Offisu, Parisarada Kathe, Chidambara Rahasya and Jugari Cross. Kannada novelist Poornachandra Tejaswi's' first short story was Linga Banda, that described the rainy Western Ghats from the eyes of a boy. His wife Rajeshwari passed away in December last year. She was 84 years old.
-
Old jamun trees preserved; over 4,000 trees now under revamped Central Vista
The newly revamped Central Vista Avenue, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening, will consist of over 4,000 different trees, with the original Jamun trees preserved under the plan, officials said. The plan includes the addition of 191 new trees, out of which 140 have already been planted in the avenue, Central Public Works Department's project plan shows.
-
UP orders probe into video of students forced to clean toilet at Ballia school
LUCKNOW: A widely-circulated video of a bunch of bare-footed students cleaning a toilet at a school in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has prompted the district administration to order a probe. Ballia's basic education officer Maniram Singh said he has taken note of the widely-circulated video of a primary school in the district in which students were told to clean a toilet. The Sohaon block education officer Lokesh Mishra said he is investigating the matter.
-
2 nihangs, waiter hack ‘intoxicated’ man to death near Golden Temple
Enraged that an “inebriated man was consuming tobacco” in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, two nihangs and a waiter hacked Harmanjit Singh to death outside a hotel on Mahana Singh Road in the wee hours of Thursday. While the nihangs were stabbing Harmanjit Singh, one of the waiters, Ramandeep Singh, a resident Khalsa College, Amritsar, also joined the assaulters. The incident took place at around 1 am, merely 800 m away from the Golden Temple.
-
SBI misreads Kannada numeral on cheque, dishonours it; fined ₹85,000
A State Bank of India branch has been fined Rs 85,177 by the Dharwad District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum for dishonouring a cheque after failing to properly recognise a Kannada numeral on it. Vadirajacharya Inamdar issued an SBI cheque for Rs 6,000 to Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited towards his electricity bill on September 3, 2020. The cheque was filled in Kannada including the numerals.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics