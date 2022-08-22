JNU: ABVP-led students clash with security over fellowship funds, several hit
ABVP members blamed the administration for provocation and assault and said the security guards had attacked the students seeking the release of research fellowships at the behest of the JNU administration.
Clashes broke out on the campus of Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Monday between a student group, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and security staff when the former was demanding release of scholarship funds.
Taking to Twitter, the right wing student group said the security staff did not spare girls and those with special needs. “Many students have been seriously injured and the fellowship section is red with students blood,” the ABVP said in a tweet.
Accountant tries to redeem ‘reward’ on credit card, loses ₹2.73L
Mumbai: A 53-year-old accountant from Borivali was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by online frauds when heMukesh Sangani, who stays in Borivali Westttempted to redeem ₹3,009 that he had allegedly got as reward points on his credit card. According to the Borivali police, Mukesh Sangani, who stays in Borivali West, has been using his credit card for the past ten years.
3 including 2 teenagers drown in 2 incidents in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district
Three persons including a teenager who went into a river for a bath drowned in two incidents in Uttarakhand's Nainital district during the last 24 hours, police said on Monday. A fourth person is still missing. In the first incident, Nainital senior superintendent of police Pankaj Bhatt said Sudhir Gaur alias Golu, 16 and Yuvraj Joshi, aged 17, went for a bath in Gaula river near Chitrashila Ghat on Sunday. Ravi is still missing.
Ghaziabad: Couple, infant daughter die in fire incident at residential building
In a tragic incident, a couple and their four-month-old daughter died due to asphyxiation when they were trapped inside their first floor flat during a fire incident at a building at Patel Marg in Ghaziabad on late Sunday night. The officials said 13 people were trapped and three of them died during the incident. They added that the fire started from the ground floor where building owner, Sunil Dutt stocked tent related items.
On Bengaluru's new flyover, former top cop's '...like a speed breaker' tweet
As India celebrated the 75th Independence Day, the Sivananda circle steel flyover bridge was partially opened for commuters in Bengaluru. But the city's former top cop and current vice president of the (Aam Aadmi Party) in Karnataka, Bhaskar Rao, was not too pleased with his experience. He accused the authorities of building a faulty and bumpy bridge for commuters. The half a kilometer flyover has always been in the news for various controversies.
Jharkhand police lodge FIR over fake Twitter handle of CM Hemant Soren’s wife
The Ranchi police have registered a case and are looking for the handler of a fake Twitter account created in the name of Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, officials said on Monday. The unverified account with profile picture of Kalpana Soren and Hemant Soren was created recently and has around 450 odd followers. The Ranchi police have registered a case with Gonda police station on complaint from the CM House.
