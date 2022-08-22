JNU: ABVP-led students clash with security over fellowship funds, several hit

Clashes broke out on the campus of Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Monday between a student group, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and security staff when the former was demanding release of scholarship funds.

ABVP members blamed the administration for provocation and assault and said the security guards had attacked the students seeking the release of research fellowships at the behest of the JNU administration.

JNU के रेक्टर के भ्रष्टाचार का खुलासा करने के बाद जब ABVP JNU के कार्यकर्ता JNU के छात्रों के वर्षों से ठप छत्रवृति के लिए आंदोलन कर रहे थे तब JNU के सिक्योरिटी गॉर्ड के रूप में तैनात रेक्टर के गुंडों ने छत्रों पर हमला किया। #JNURector_gunda_hai#JNURector_must_resign pic.twitter.com/2NWM6iOu2K — ABVP JNU (@abvpjnu) August 22, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the right wing student group said the security staff did not spare girls and those with special needs. “Many students have been seriously injured and the fellowship section is red with students blood,” the ABVP said in a tweet.