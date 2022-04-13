JNU doesn’t impose food choice on students: Vice-chancellor Pandit

Days after two groups clashed allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in a hostel mess in Jawaharlal Nehru University where a puja had been organised by some students on Ram Navami, vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said the university doesn't impose food choices on students and stressed that they can debate and agitate but should not indulge in violence.

"The university does not impose any food choice on any student. It is one's personal right and a fundamental right," news agency PTI quoted Pandit as saying.

Pandit stressed the fact that students can debate and agitate but should not indulge in violence.

On Sunday, at least 20 students were injured in the clashes between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-wing student groups.

"It is very unfortunate that the university is being identified because of some fringe groups. I am as nationalistic as anyone else and they are all nationalists," she told reporters to queries on university students being called "'anti-national" by certain sections after some controversial incidents.

Recalling her time as a student at the university, she said that there were no religious festivities allowed at that time. "But in the last 20 years, this has been permitted. It is very difficult to stop that because people are very sensitive towards such things. As long as it is done peacefully, we have no issues. This identity has become very strong nowadays," she stressed.

Pandit also said she had details that people from outside the varsity were involved in the violence and it might have been pre-planned.

“We have instituted a proctorial inquiry and when the report comes out, we will share the facts,” she added.

The Union education ministry has sought a report from the JNU administration over the violence. On the other hand, the JNU students' union has demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

(With agency inputs)