JNU doesn’t impose food choice on students: Vice-chancellor Pandit
Days after two groups clashed allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in a hostel mess in Jawaharlal Nehru University where a puja had been organised by some students on Ram Navami, vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said the university doesn't impose food choices on students and stressed that they can debate and agitate but should not indulge in violence.
"The university does not impose any food choice on any student. It is one's personal right and a fundamental right," news agency PTI quoted Pandit as saying.
Pandit stressed the fact that students can debate and agitate but should not indulge in violence.
On Sunday, at least 20 students were injured in the clashes between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-wing student groups.
"It is very unfortunate that the university is being identified because of some fringe groups. I am as nationalistic as anyone else and they are all nationalists," she told reporters to queries on university students being called "'anti-national" by certain sections after some controversial incidents.
Recalling her time as a student at the university, she said that there were no religious festivities allowed at that time. "But in the last 20 years, this has been permitted. It is very difficult to stop that because people are very sensitive towards such things. As long as it is done peacefully, we have no issues. This identity has become very strong nowadays," she stressed.
Pandit also said she had details that people from outside the varsity were involved in the violence and it might have been pre-planned.
“We have instituted a proctorial inquiry and when the report comes out, we will share the facts,” she added.
The Union education ministry has sought a report from the JNU administration over the violence. On the other hand, the JNU students' union has demanded a judicial probe into the incident.
(With agency inputs)
-
Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi on June 21, five lakh devotees to attend
PUNE After a gap of two years, the walking tradition of the 'Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi' aka wari will continue with the Alandi Devsthan temple trust having declared its schedule for this year's palkhi according to which the prasthan of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palkhi will take place on June 21 this year.
-
Gym equipment gathering dust at PMC-owned sports centres
PUNE Fitness equipment at various gymnasiums owned by Pune Municipal Corporation has been lying unused as the facility was closed due to Covid lockdowns. PMC sports and cultural department, head, Santosh Warule, said, “Many fitness equipment are in bad shape at sports complexes as they were not used for almost two years. As many PMC-owned facilities are managed by contractors, it is their responsibility to keep the machines in good shape.”
-
CBI books company promoters, directors for causing loss of ₹1,245 crore to banks
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a case against directors and promoters of a private company following a complaint by the Colaba branch of IDBI Bank alleging that the company caused a loss of over ₹1,245 crore to a consortium of banks led by IDBI Bank. Agency officials said the private company was engaged in manufacturing high-value fine cotton fabric and home textiles.
-
Man apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with gold stitched into his clothes
Last week, a man arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai wearing custom-stitched trousers and briefs with gold paste worth approximately ₹26.7 lakh. Customs agents apprehended him, seized the gold, and charged him with duty evasion and smuggling. According to sources, the ingenious smuggling scheme began on Thursday night when a flight from Dubai landed. Customs agents also noticed something out of the ordinary about his Gulf travel patterns after he was questioned.
-
Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Fest ends in Lucknow
The two-day Bougainvillea Festival and Summer Plant Science Festival concluded at the CSIR-NBRI with a valedictory ceremony on Wednesday. Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony and Pankaj Gupta, artist, was present as guest of honour. Prof Mishra congratulated the institute for organising the festival. Prof Mishra also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organised as part of the Fest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics