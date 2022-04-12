Left vs Right: JNU blame game day after fight over mess menu

The Delhi Police on Monday registered two FIRs in connection with the clash between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the separate complaints given by student outfits even as the administration asserted that it has a zero tolerance towards violence and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

Students belonging to Left affiliated AISA and others, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed over non-vegetarian food in the dinner menu of the Kaveri Hostel on Sunday evening when Ram Navmi was being celebrated.

Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Manoj C said one FIR has been registered based on a complaint received by a group of students who are members of JNU Students Union, Students Federation of India, Democratic Students’ Federation, and All India Students Association. “FIR has been registered against unknown ABVP members,” he said. Another set of complaints was received by a group of students who are members of ABVP. “This FIR has been registered against unknown members of JNUSU, SFI and DSF,” the DCP said.

Both FIRs were registered under identical sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) --- 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of woman) and 34 (common intention), the DCP said.

He said police will gather “scientific evidence” and statements of all involved will be recorded.

A senior police officer said that CCTV footage from the place where the incident took place and nearby places was being obtained, and videos posted on social media will also be analysed to identify the suspects. A crime team was also called to the spot on Monday, the officer said.

The officer added that around 20 medico legal certificates of injured students from both sides were received on Monday, and more are likely to be received.

In a statement on Monday, JNU said the clash took place after some students objected to a havan at Kaveri Hostel on Ram Navmi -- a charge that members of ABVP had levelled against its Left-affiliated counterparts.

JNU registrar Ravikesh said, “There was a scuffle in the JNU campus on April 10, 2022 between student groups. It was the occasion of Rama Navmi and havan was organized by the students in the Kaveri Hostel and there were students who were objecting to this. The wardens and the Dean of Students tried to pacify them and the havan was concluded peacefully. Despite this, some group of students were not happy with this and soon after, at the time of dinner, a ruckus was created over there and heated arguments were followed by altercation between both the groups in the Kaveri hostel.”

He added that the mess was run by the student committee and the administration has nothing to do with the menu. “The wardens clarified on the spot and issued a notice when the ruckus was going among students that there is no bar on serving non-vegetarian food,” the registrar said.

He said vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit visiting the hostel late night. “We appeal everyone to exercise restraint and let the academic environment flourish in JNU without any external disturbances,” the registrar said in the statement.

Earlier, in a separate conmmunication, the university said that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of violence, and warned the students to “refrain from any such incident that disturbs the peace and harmony on (the) campus.”

Nearly 50 students aligned to Left outfits were detained on Monday afternoon when they tried to move towards the Delhi Police headquarters to protest against the Sunday’s incident. As soon the students, who were holding placards and shouting raising slogans,reached Sardar Patel Bhawan, police and paramilitary personnel detained them. The students taken to Tughlaq Road and Parliament Street Police Stations.

“Women protesters were physically assaulted by male personnel and several others suffered injuries,” All India Students Association said in a statement.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said AISA members gathered around Jai Singh Road against the mandate of Section 144 CrPC which is in force in the area. “They were asked to leave the place but they violated the lawful direction,” she said adding that a total of 70 protesters were detained. “No woman protester was handled by a male police official, and no one was manhandled,” she added.