Probing if NBCC or pvt firm ran site where 2 died in sewer: Delhi Cops

The Delhi Police said on Thursday that it was investigating which body was in charge of the construction site at Pillanji village in south Delhi where two workers died while cleaning a sewer on Tuesday. Investigators aware of the matter said that they will write to NBCC India and a private construction firm to get details of the site, profile of the victims, and their employers/contractors. Police said they will also check whether the victims were hired to clean the sewers or were construction labourers forced to do cleaning work. (Representational image)

While NBCC, a public sector undertaking, has denied that it was in charge of the construction site where the deaths took place, police said they still need documents and evidence to this effect. Police said they will also check whether the victims were hired to clean the sewers or were construction labourers forced to do cleaning work.

“It is very unclear who was in charge of the site, who was managing the workers and who told the workers to go inside the sewer line. Both NBCC and a private company are involved. So, we have asked for documents from both entities. We want to know what was the chain of command. We found that the sewer line was old, dried up and stinking. Yet two workers were sent inside. After this, another worker went inside. None of them had any safety gear,” a senior police officer told HT.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when two workers, Shrinath Soren, 28, and Ramasre Lal, 41, were sent to clean garbage inside a sewer line but fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gases. A third worker, Babundra Singh, 29, went inside to look for the two but he also fell unconscious. Singh and Lal both died while Soren is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is reported to be critical, said police.

A second police officer said that Lal and Soren were not hired to do the cleaning work. “According to our preliminary probe, the two had worked at the site for two years and were involved in construction work. They were not skilled to clean a sewer. However, they were pushed to do it. We have learnt that Singh was the one who sent the other two to clean the sewer line. He was in charge of safety at the site. He went in later to help his co-workers but also got trapped and died,” the officer said.

Police inspected the site on Wednesday and spoke to the labourers and families of the victims. The senior officer cited above said that based on the allegations, the project manager of the private firm at the site has been summoned to join the probe.

The labourers alleged that the sewer line was lying unused for years and was “dried up” and “stinking” when the three men went inside. They also said that they had repeatedly requested the contractor to hire professionals and get safety gear but their demands were not met. When the three men were stuck inside, an earthmover was used to dig a hole and rescue the men.

Confirming the labourer’s allegations, deputy commissioner of police Surendra Chaudhary (southwest) said they are conducting an inquiry and will question all officials involved.

The DCP said a first information report registered against unknown persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (1) (death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 125 (a) in this case.

“There are several violations of the labour law at the site. The men were forced to enter the sewer line despite not having any experience in sewer cleaning. The workers are on a strike as they complained of lack of access to safety gear, clean washrooms, drinking water and clean spaces,” said Anurag Saxena, general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

On Wednesday, NBCC had said that the incident took place at a labour colony situated across the road from its project site. “We want to clarify that the casualties did not happen at NBCC’s project site. The unfortunate incident took place at a labour colony which is situated across the road from the NBCCs project site. This location is outside the limits of work site and is used by the labours of private contractor,” an NBCC spokesperson said.