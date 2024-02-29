Session on de-addiction held at Delhi’s Sultanpuri

Delhi’s department of social welfare (DSW), in association with the not-for-profit Ayurgyan Nyas (AGN), conduction a session of substance abuse and de-addiction at the Suryoday Kendra at Sultanpuri in northwest Delhi on Tuesday, officials aware of the matter said. Drug addiction is one of the major problem faced by the state.HT/Photo

DSW’s deputy director Rajeev Kumar Saxena, superintendent RC Maurya, and district officer Pankaj Kumar Verma, along with the Suryoday Kendra’s centre coordinator Padam Kant Shukla were also present during the session, the officials said, emphasising the efforts of the state towards the prevention of substance abuse, and of action against addiction.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The event was part of AGN’s ongoing efforts at the Suryoday Kendra to provide universal ethics education to children aged 6-12 in Sultanpuri for their social and emotional needs, the officials said.

Anjila Gugnani, director of the NGO Association for Social Health in India, led the discussion and highlighted the role of parents in preventing children from substance abuse.