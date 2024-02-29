 Session on de-addiction held at Delhi’s Sultanpuri | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Session on de-addiction held at Delhi’s Sultanpuri

Session on de-addiction held at Delhi’s Sultanpuri

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 29, 2024 05:04 PM IST

DSW and AGN conduct de-addiction session at Suryoday Kendra in Delhi to prevent substance abuse, emphasize on parental role.

Delhi’s department of social welfare (DSW), in association with the not-for-profit Ayurgyan Nyas (AGN), conduction a session of substance abuse and de-addiction at the Suryoday Kendra at Sultanpuri in northwest Delhi on Tuesday, officials aware of the matter said.

Drug addiction is one of the major problem faced by the state.HT/Photo
Drug addiction is one of the major problem faced by the state.HT/Photo

DSW’s deputy director Rajeev Kumar Saxena, superintendent RC Maurya, and district officer Pankaj Kumar Verma, along with the Suryoday Kendra’s centre coordinator Padam Kant Shukla were also present during the session, the officials said, emphasising the efforts of the state towards the prevention of substance abuse, and of action against addiction.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The event was part of AGN’s ongoing efforts at the Suryoday Kendra to provide universal ethics education to children aged 6-12 in Sultanpuri for their social and emotional needs, the officials said.

Anjila Gugnani, director of the NGO Association for Social Health in India, led the discussion and highlighted the role of parents in preventing children from substance abuse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On